Real Madrid identify 3 alternatives if they fail to sign Kylian Mbappe once again this summer: Reports

Real Madrid have once again been linked with a potential move for Kylian Mbappe, whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in the summer. However, as per Fichajes.net, they have also identified three other options if they fail in their pursuit of the Frenchman.

Mbappe is set to become a free agent in the summer and is currently free to negotiate with foreign clubs for a pre-agreement. Los Blancos, who have been linked with him multiple times in the past, are again in the mix. They have set a deadline for the Frenchman to make a decision this time.

If Real Madrid fail to sign Mbappe in the summer, they will turn their attention to other players to strengthen their attack. The first two names on their list are Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

Haaland, 23, has been in sensational form since joining City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022. He helped them win the treble last season and has overall registered 71 goals and 14 assists in 75 games for the Cityzens. His contract expires in 2027.

Meanwhile, Alvarez, 23, also joined Manchester City from River Plate in 2022. He has played as a striker, a second striker, and on the wings, recording 30 goals and 15 assists in 78 games for City. His contract expires in 2028.

The third player on Real Madrid's list is Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala. The 20-year-old has already made 143 senior appearances for the Bavarians, scoring 36 goals and providing 26 assists.

Carlo Ancelotti on Aurelien Tchouameni's position ahead of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has played as a centre-back in Real Madrid's last two La Liga games.

They lost Eder Militao due to an ACL injury at the start of the season before David Alaba also suffered an ACL injury last month. Meanwhile, Nacho Fernandez picked up a red card against Alaves on December 21, receiving a one-game suspension.

After Los Blancos' win over Arandina in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 on January 6, Carlo Ancelotti was asked about Tchouameni's position for the next game. He replied (via Managing Madrid):

“For me Tchouameni is a pivot and in the emergency he is a central defender. In the next game Nacho returns and he will be a pivot.

Real Madrid will next face Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final at Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday, January 10.