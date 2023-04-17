Real Madrid identify €50m-rated Manchester United target as cover and competition for Karim Benzema: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly lined up Rasmus Hojlund as a potential summer acquisition although they face competition from Manchester United for his signature.

According to El Nacional, Los Blancos are interested in signing Hojlund, 20, as a backup for Karim Benzema. Madrid president Florentino Perez's idea is to sign a forward who won't yet fully replace the French forward. Benzema is expected to play another year at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have considered more experienced options such as Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, and Napoli's Victor Osimhen. Hojlund's name, however, has come into the equation amid his stellar season with Atalanta BC.

The Danish striker has bagged eight goals and three assists in 27 games across competitions with the Serie A club. He managed six goals and three assists in eight games across competitions for Austrian outfit Sturm Graz before moving to Atalanta last August.

Real Madrid are said to be following Hojlund closely and are aware that they will need to meet Atalanta's valuation of €50 million. However, they are not the only European heavyweight interested in the Danish frontman.

Reports claim that Manchester United are also in the race for Hojlund as they look to bolster their attacking options. The Red Devils' goalscoring burden has largely fallen on Marcus Rashford. They are expected to make a blockbuster center-forward signing in the summer.

Hojlund has earned comparisons to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland for his prolific nature in front of goal. He is great at holding the ball up to bring others into play and also makes late runs into the box.

Real Madrid backed to beat Manchester United to the signing of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham

Paul Scholes tips Real Madrid to sign Jude Bellingham.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has backed Real Madrid to seal the signing of Jude Bellingham but thinks his former side are genuine contenders. The Dortmund midfielder is one of the most sought-after teenagers in world football.

Bellingham, 19, has been in eye-catching form, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in 37 games across competitions. He also impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with England, scoring one goal and contributing one assist in five games.

Scholes thinks that although the Red Devils are definitely among the mix to sign Bellingham, they will miss out to Los Blancos:

"I think they are (contenders to sign Bellingham). I think if you’d have gone back a couple of years, you’d have said absolutely no chance, or even to the start of this season - the start we had wasn’t really good - but now I think they have to be."

The Manchester United legend then predicted Madrid to win the race for Bellingham:

"Looking at this team now, he’ll think this is a team that are up and coming for the next couple of years. I do think he’ll sign for Real Madrid - I don’t know why. I’ve just got that feeling."

BvB are said to be demanding £100 million for Bellingham. He is heavily expected to leave Signal Iduna Park in the summer, with Manchester City also in pursuit of his signature.

