Real Madrid identify €90-million-rated striker as ideal successor to Karim Benzema: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic as the ideal replacement for senior striker Karim Benzema. The striker is said to cost the La Liga giants at least €90 million and also has interest from other clubs.

As per a report in El Nacional, the contract talks between Real Madrid and Benzema have stalled. The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the season and could walk away on a free transfer.

Should the Frenchman not renew his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid are keeping tabs on possible replacements. Vlahovic is reported to be the latest name added to the list, as Juventus could look to cash in on him.

However, former Fiorentina director Corvino, who helped bring the striker to Italy in 2018, has ruled out an exit for the Serbian. He believes that the €90 million rated star will remain in Turin regardless of what happens.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport:

"Are you kidding me? Dusan is not up for discussion. For Vlahovic, in addition to his big numbers, his talent speaks for itself. He's a complete center forward, he has physique, a sense for goal, good technique, progression and aerial skills.

"And then, he is still young. I advise him to stay in Turin, even without the Champions League. Juve are always Juve, a point of arrival. And after a storm, the calm always arrives."

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United chasing Real Madrid target

Real Madrid are not alone in the chase of Dusan Vlahovic this summer. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are also said to be keeping tabs on his situation as they look to bolster their attack.

Benn Jacobs reported on the situation and told TEAMtalk:

"Dusan Vlahovic will be available on the market from Juventus in the summer and Manchester United are not really the club on the radar for him at the moment. But you definitely should keep an eye on Chelsea. They've got a few names in that position, but he'll be one of them."

He added:

"Arsenal have had a long-standing interest in Vlahovic but at the moment, they've not made any contact. But watch, where the more Premier League clubs come in for Vlahovic, people start to realise that a very decent opportunity on the market could become available. And if he stays fit and these chronic growing problems don't continue to hamper him, then he could be a very valuable signing."

Vlahovic has been in decent form this season, with eight goals in 14 Serie A matches.

