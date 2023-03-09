Real Madrid have identify Chelsea star as priority transfer target for summer transfer window - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta as a priority target for the summer transfer window. As per Fichajes, Los Blancos are looking to bolster their backline in the summer and are interested in signing the Spaniard.

It has been claimed that Real Madrid are huge admirers of the hugely experienced Spanish defender. Fichajes claims that the Spanish capital club are ready to make an offer in the region of €10 million for the Chelsea skipper as soon as the summer transfer window opens.

Azpilicueta was strongly linked with a switch to Barcelona last summer with his contract at Stamford Bridge set to expire. However, the Spain international ended up staying at the west London club, signing a new two-year deal.

Azpilicueta has proven to be one of the biggest bargains in Premier League history since his £7 million move from Olympique de Marseille in 2012.

The Spaniard has been an excellent servant to Chelsea over the years and has won nine trophies during his time at the west London club. Although he plays predominantly as a right-back, Azpilicueta has also been used as a centre-back and a left-back.

Over the years, the defender has made a total of 502 appearances for the Blues scoring 17 goals and providing 56 assists. He has made 26 appearances across competitions this season and has mostly been used as a squad player.

Real Madrid have struggled at the right-back position this season with Dani Carvajal being quite susceptible to injuries. With Nacho Fernandez, Jesus Vallejo and Alvaro Odziozola's futures at the Santiago Bernabeu in the air, Azpilicueta could be an important addition to Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Jorge Mendes offers Real Madrid chance to sign Chelsea target

Super-agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered AC Milan forward Rafael Leao's services to Real Madrid. The Portugal international has been an in-demand player over the last few months and could be on the move this summer.

Squawka @Squawka



34 touches

9 duels won

6 touches in opp. box

6 take-ons attempted

5 take-ons completed

4 fouls won

3 shots

3 chances created



Defenders bouncing off him. Rafael Leão's game by numbers vs. Spurs:34 touches9 duels won6 touches in opp. box6 take-ons attempted5 take-ons completed4 fouls won3 shots3 chances createdDefenders bouncing off him. Rafael Leão's game by numbers vs. Spurs:34 touches9 duels won6 touches in opp. box6 take-ons attempted5 take-ons completed4 fouls won3 shots3 chances createdDefenders bouncing off him. 🌊 https://t.co/AblTjzhMr1

The Portuguese's contract at the San Siro expires in the summer of 2024 and contract talks with the Rossoneri have not progressed well.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, Los Blancos have been offered the chance to sign the 2021-22 'Serie A Most Valuable Player' Chelsea have been strongly linked with the forward for some time now while there is also interest from Manchester City.

