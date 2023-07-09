Real Madrid identify Manchester United target as Plan B if they fail to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby, who has also been linked with Manchester United, as an ideal replacement for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, 24, has re-emerged as a Los Blancos target after he claimed that he has no intention to extend his PSG contract beyond 2024. He has been speculated to leave on a permanent basis this summer as the Parisians are unwilling to lose him on a free transfer next summer.

However, the Frenchman's reported price tag of close to £180 million is believed to prove to be a major hurdle for Carlo Ancelotti's side. As a result, the La Liga giants have been on the hunt for alternate targets.

According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid have set their sights on Diaby in the past couple of weeks as an alternative target for Mbappe. They have been shocked to know the ex-PSG man's £65 million price tag.

However, Los Blancos are expected to continue to prioritize the PSG attacker in the future as they are keen to finalize a deal this summer itself. They are waiting for the star's response to his club's ultimatum.

Diaby, 24, could prove to be an excellent alternative to Mbappe for the renowned Spanish club. He has averaged a goal and an assist at an impressive interval of 125 minutes at his club in the last three seasons.

A left-footed inverted winger, the nine-cap France player has netted 49 goals and provided 48 assists in 172 matches for Leverkusen so far.

Mbappe, on the other hand, has scored a whopping 212 goals and laid out 98 assists in 260 appearances across all competitions for PSG.

Newcastle to compete with Manchester United and Real Madrid for striker: Reports

According to El Nacional, Newcastle United are ready to launch a club-record £68 million offer for Manchester United and Real Madrid target Goncalo Ramos. They are keen to add competition for Alexander Isak.

Ramos, 22, has been atop Manchester United's wishlist since the turn of the year due to his brilliant performances for club and country last season. He has also said to have attracted interest from Los Blancos.

A right-footed centre-forward blessed, Ramos scored a stellar 27 goals and laid out 12 assists in 47 matches for Benfica last season. He also scored a last-16 hat-trick for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Both Manchester United and Real Madrid are currently in the hunt for a first-choice striker. The former are keen to rope in a Cristiano Ronaldo successor, while the Spaniards are hoping to replace Karim Benzema.

