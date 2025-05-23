Real Madrid identify PSG superstar as a potential replacement for Luka Modric: Reports

Real Madrid have targeted Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfield superstar Vitinha as the perfect replacement for Luka Modric, who is set to leave the club following the upcoming Club World Cup. The Spanish giants are said to be eager to sign the Portuguese star in the next transfer window, according to MARCA (via Somos Fanaticos).

Modric will bring his remarkable 13-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu to a close at the conclusion of the Club World Cup in America. Despite playing 55 games this season and having agreed to a salary cut, Los Blancos have decided not to extend his contract. The club are hoping to revamp their midfield under new boss Xabi Alonso.

They are targeting Vitinha as the successor to Modric. The 25-year-old has been the driving force behind PSG's recent success story, starring in their domestic treble and Champions League run. His performances have not gone unnoticed by Madrid's management and they consider him a long-term midfield replacement.

However, bringing in Vitinha won't be a straightforward process. PSG may not have named a price for the midfielder, but he is expected to be unsellable. They are also not inclined to strengthen a European rival, especially with their ongoing rift with Real Madrid. The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga, which saw the Parisians lose their superstar to Los Blancos for free, could make things more difficult.

Although there are financial and diplomatic hurdles, Real Madrid are set on finding an elite substitute for Luka Modric. There is no certainty, however, that they would be willing to bend over backward to bring Vitinha to the Bernabeu.

Xabi Alonso to take over from Real Madrid manager Ancelotti

Real Madrid have announced that head coach Carlo Ancelotti will leave after Saturday's La Liga season finale against Real Sociedad. Former player Xabi Alonso has been appointed as his successor, while Ancelotti will become Brazil national team coach.

Ancelotti is the most successful Real Madrid manager with 15 titles across two stints - a record Alonso will try to break. In a press conference, Ancelotti complimented the new manager's abilities, effectively announcing him as the next head coach (via Football Espana):

“I don’t want to give advice because everyone has their own idea of football. It’s a blessing to coach Real Madrid. Xabi is the first, he is a manager that has all the characteristics coach this club and this team, and I wish him all the luck in the world. I hope he enjoys it.”

Alonso, who enjoyed a remarkable spell at Bayer Leverkusen, will be introduced as Madrid's new manager. At Leverkusen, Alonso led the side to their first Bundesliga title and domestic double of the 2023–24 campaign. His side also broke a historic 51-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, a European record.

