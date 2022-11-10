Real Madrid identify replacement if they fail to land Liverpool target Jude Bellingham: Reports

Real Madrid have identified Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham if they cannot sign the latter, as per Fichajes.

Madrid are among the European heavyweights interested in signing Bellingham, 19, who is expected to depart Dortmund next summer.

However, with Liverpool and Manchester City also reportedly in the race for Bellingham, Los Blancos may have difficulty securing a deal.

Hence, Carlo Ancelotti's side have earmarked Fernandez, 21, as a potential alternative.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Enzo Fernández tonight:



105 touches

94.7% accurate passes

4 key passes

8/8 long balls made

1 big chance created

3/3 ground duels won

100% duels won

The Argentine midfielder has excelled at Benfica since joining the Primeira Liga club from River Plate in the summer for €12 million.

He has made 23 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

Fernandez particularly impressed in the Champions League and was superb in Roger Schmidt's side's two 1-1 draws against Paris Saint-Germain.

In the draw with the Parisians at the Estadio da Luz, the Argentine made 40 out of 47 accurate passes. He also made two tackles and three interceptions.

Benfica have a €120 million release clause in Fernandez's contract, which expires in 2027.

Real Madrid are not the only European side keeping tabs on the Argentine as Inter Milan, Barcelona, and City are also showing an interest.

So too are Manchester United, who are reportedly crazy about signing the former River Plate youngster.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is in a race to be fit for the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Benzema hopes to be fit for Qatar

France's 25-man squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been announced.

Real Madrid trio Aurelien Tchoumaeni, Edouardo Camavinga and Benzema have made the list.

Benzema, 34, has been nursing muscular fatigue in his left quadriceps and missed Los Blancos' shock 3-2 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Monday, 7 November.

The Madrid striker returned to the French national team last year after six years away due to his involvement in a sex tape extortion scandal.

He has earned 97 international caps, scoring 37 goals, and France will be eager to have him fit for the tournament in Qatar.

Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps touched on Benzema's injury after selecting his squad for the World Cup.

He has claimed that Benzema is doing his best to be fit for the tournament (via Stadium Astro):

"Benzema has had a few minor injuries, but he knows that the World Cup is a very important moment. He will do everything, like the whole group, to be 100 per cent."

