Real Madrid could include 29-year-old star in player-plus-cash deal for Harry Kane: Reports

Real Madrid could reportedly include Ferland Mendy in a cash-plus-player deal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

With Karim Benzema agreeing to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad at the end of his contract on June 30, Los Blancos are in search of a competent replacement. It is believed that the Whites have identified Tottenham Hotspur hitman Kane as the Frenchman’s potential successor. According to Spanish outlet SER Deportivos (via Madrid Universal), Spurs want around €115 million for their skipper, which is considerably higher than what Madrid are willing to pay.

Carlo Ancelotti’s are reportedly not prepared to pay over €80 million for the England superstar. So, they are hoping to include 29-year-old left-back Mendy in the deal to bring Kane’s price tag down.

Mendy, who is valued at around €35 million, has been put on the transfer list, as Real Madrid have grown tired of his recurring injuries. The Spanish giants have already started looking for a replacement, with them being strongly linked with Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. Fran Garcia is also expected to return following an impressive season at Rayo Vallecano.

Mendy has previously been linked with Spurs and Real Madrid are hoping to make the most of their interest to facilitate Kane’s arrival.

It has been claimed that Madrid have already made contact with Kane’s brother and agent Charlie. They plan on offering the 29-year-old a three-year deal worth €15 million per season. Kane, who has scored 280 goals in 435 games for Spurs in all competitions, sees his contract expire in June 2024.

Serie A club are interested in Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vazquez

Serie A giants Juventus are keen on signing Real Madrid man Lucas Vazquez in the summer transfer window. According to renowned reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri is a fan of the versatile player.

And the club are prepared to shell out €8 million to get Allegri his man. The Italians are reportedly confident about pulling off the transfer as the 31-year-old is on the lookout for a new challenge.

Vazquez, who can play in any position down the right flank, has scored 33 times in 311 games for Madrid in all competitions. The Spain international sees his contract expire in June 2024 and is currently not in talks over an extension.

