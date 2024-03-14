Real Madrid interested in Argentina prodigy, will look to sign him as soon as he turns 18: Reports

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for River Plate attacking midfielder Franco Mastantuono, according to TNT Sports.

The youngster has caught the eye of several European sides, with the likes of Manchester City and Barcelona also interested in acquiring the teenager's services.

The 16-year-old became the youngest-ever goalscorer in Argentine football history by netting in his side's 3-0 Copa Argentina win against Excursionistas on February 8. So far, he's made just nine senior appearances across competitions and has one goal to show for his efforts.

This report also clarifies that Los Blancos will look to bring Mastantuono to Santiago Bernabeu once he turns 18. He's also an under-17 Argentina international who has played nine matches and scored a goal for his country's youth side.

A move to Real Madrid would certainly be a step up in the midfielder's career, who would then get the chance to play alongside some of the biggest names in football. He could share the pitch with Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and even Kylian Mbappe if the latter's rumored arrival goes through in the summer.

The Spanish giants also boast an incredible European and domestic pedigree, which would allow the youngster to compete for major honors. This year, Carlo Ancelotti's team are top of the La Liga and through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Spanish expert raises concerns over Real Madrid managing Kylian Mbappe after the summer

Kylian Mbappe

Sports broadcaster Ramon Alvarez de Mon has shared his concerns over managing Kylian Mbappe if the Frenchman joins Real Madrid this summer from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old World Cup winner's contract runs out in June, after which he's expected to leave Parc des Princes. However, upon leaving, Mbappe will be on international duty with France at Euro 2024 and potentially at the Olympics in Paris.

Claiming that this would be taxing for the attacker and would need careful assessment by Los Blancos, de Mon said (via One Football):

“It’s a tough situation for Real Madrid to manage. If Mbappe ends up playing in both the Euro Cup and the Olympics this summer, which seems increasingly likely, it’s clear he won’t have any rest or vacation time. He’d be going from one competition to another without a break."

"Considering he’d also be joining a new team in a new country, it adds several complexities to the situation. If you give him time off during that period, it just delays his acclimatization," he added.

Mbappe has been scoring for fun this season, having notched up 35 goals and seven assists in 36 matches across competitions. PSG are next in action against Montpellier on Sunday, March 17.