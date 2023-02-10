Real Madrid interested in making move for Bayern Munich star - Reports

La Liga giants Real Madrid have Bayern Munich ace Kingsley Coman on their radar for the summer, German journalist Tobi Altschaffl has reported (via Madrid Xtra).

Real Madrid have not been at their best in the 2022-23 season. They have lacked penetration in the final third of the pitch, leading to their hapless state in the La Liga title race. After 20 games, they find themselves in second place in the standings, trailing Barcelona by eight points.

According to Altschaffl, Madrid want to reinforce their attack next season and have their eyes on Bayern's Coman. The naturally gifted right winger has been in decent form this season, scoring thrice and claiming five assists in 19 games across competitions.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Real Madrid like Kingsley Coman & have him on their radar. However, Bayern are determined to keep the winger. A huge offer is needed for Bayern to even consider selling. @cfbayern @iMiaSanMia Real Madrid like Kingsley Coman & have him on their radar. However, Bayern are determined to keep the winger. A huge offer is needed for Bayern to even consider selling. @altobelli13 🚨 Real Madrid like Kingsley Coman & have him on their radar. However, Bayern are determined to keep the winger. A huge offer is needed for Bayern to even consider selling. @altobelli13, @cfbayern @iMiaSanMia https://t.co/hC9A0ye06p

The Frenchman’s deal with the Bavarians expires in June 2027, and Bayern are eager to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future. According to the aforementioned report, a massive offer would be required to even make them consider the prospect of selling Coman.

With Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio struggling, it will be interesting to see if Real Madrid bite the bullet and make the 26-year-old their latest Galactico.

Lionel Messi could miss PSG’s upcoming Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Marseille in the Coupe de France Round of 16 on Wednesday (February 8). Not only did PSG’s treble hopes go up in flames, but they also saw one of their key players suffer an injury.

According to L’Equipe, Lionel Messi picked up a hamstring injury in the game. He has now become a major doubt for the first leg of PSG’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash with Bayern Munich on February 14. Kylian Mbappe, who is also nursing a hamstring injury, has already been ruled out of the game.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi got injured during PSG's match vs. Marseille and is a doubt to play against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. He will not play vs. Monaco. Via Lionel Messi got injured during PSG's match vs. Marseille and is a doubt to play against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. He will not play vs. Monaco. Via @lequipe 🚨 Lionel Messi got injured during PSG's match vs. Marseille and is a doubt to play against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. He will not play vs. Monaco. Via @lequipe. https://t.co/6jUFEVECv1

Without two of their best players, PSG could find it difficult to cope with Bayern’s intensity. The German giants have a track record of being ruthless in the Champions League and will not hesitate to take the fight to PSG at the Parc des Princes. A win in Paris would make Bayern Munich massive favourites to progress to the quarterfinals.

