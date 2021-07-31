Real Madrid interested in Napoli star - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly. Los Blancos have lost both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer and Carlo Ancelotti is keen to bring in the Senegal man to bolster his defense.

According to Calciomercato, Napoli do not want to part ways with Koulibaly. However, they would accept a bid of £51 million for the defender. Ancelotti is a huge admirer of Koulibaly, having worked with him during his time in Naples. The Italian tactician now wants to reunite with the defender in Madrid.

Koulibaly has been the subject of interest from a host of clubs across Europe over the past few years, but Napoli have always managed to keep hold of the defender. However, given the club's current financial situation, the Partenopei are ready to sell the centre-back for the right price.

Ancelotti dreams of taking Koulibaly to Real Madrid, but De Laurentiis makes a wall. He is not transferable in Spalletti’s eyes, and the president wants €60M. He is under contract until 2023 and Napoli have no intention of depriving themselves. (@repubblica via @CalcioNapoli24) — SSC Nap⚽️li News (@SSCNapoliNews_) July 29, 2021

Real Madrid are in the market for defensive reinforcements having lost their first-choice centre-back pairing this summer. Adding Koulibaly to the squad would massively help cushion the blow of losing both Ramos and Varane in the same window.

Los Blancos have already brought in former Bayern Munich defender David Alaba this summer and Koulibaly will make the perfect partner for the Austrian at the heart of Real Madrid's defense. It remains to be seen whether they will be willing to match Napoli's asking price for the defender.

Real Madrid can expect more departures this summer

Real Madrid are bracing themselves for a mass exodus this summer as the club look to reduce their wage bill in order to make a splash in the transfer market.

Players like Gareth Bale, Isco, Martin Odegaard, Dani Ceballos, Luka Jovic and Mariano are all being tipped for moves away from the club this summer. There have also been rumors linking the likes of Eden Hazard and Vinicius Jr with departures.

Real Madrid are keen on bringing in a striker to be the successor to Karim Benzema. Los Blancos have been linked with moves for PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. However, the club would have to first get rid of a number of players in order to be able to afford either of the two.

Both Mbappe and Haaland will reportedly be worth over €150 million and Los Blancos are preparing to bring one of them to the Bernabeu next season.

🚨| @jpedrerol has been correct on the future’s of Zidane, Ramos and Varane this summer. He maintains that Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid. — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) July 27, 2021

