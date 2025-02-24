Real Madrid interested in signing 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star next summer: Reports 

Real Madrid have set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Willian Pacho, according to Fichajes.net. The LaLiga giants are expected to focus on defensive reinforcements at the end of this season.

A string of injuries to defenders this season has highlighted the need to bring in new faces at the Santiago Bernabeu. David Alaba started the season on the treatment table, sidelined with an ACL injury that he picked up in December 2023.

Eder Militao ruptured his ACL in November and is out for the season. Alaba was back to full fitness in January but was briefly sidelined with an adductor issue, before returning last week. Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger is currently out with a hamstring injury, forcing Carlo Ancelotti to use Aurelien Tchouameni at the back.

Real Madrid want to address the situation soon, especially with Alaba and Rudiger on the wrong side of 30.

Los Blancos have now identified Pacho as an option to strengthen their defense. The 23-year-old has registered 34 appearances across competitions this season for PSG, 30 of which have been starts.

The Ecuadorean is also under contract until 2029, and the Ligue 1 club have no desire to let him go. As such, prising him away won't be easy. Real Madrid also have a strained relationship with the Parisians following Kylian Mbappe's transfer, which could complicate matters.

However, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is already analyzing the possibility of a move. The LaLiga champions are ready to negotiate with their French counterparts to get a deal across the line.

Are Real Madrid eyeing a Liverpool ace?

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, according to journalist Paul Joyce. The French defender will enter the final year of his contract with the Reds this summer and hasn't signed a new deal yet. The LaLiga giants are also eyeing a move for Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract with the Merseyside club expires at the end of this season.

In his column for The Times, Joyce added that Los Blancos and PSG are interested in Konate.

“Ibrahima Konate is yet to sign the new terms offered to him and he will soon be into the final year of his contract, with whispers growing about interest in the France centre back from Paris Saint-Germain and possibly Real Madrid,” wrote Joyce.

Konate has appeared 29 times across competitions for Liverpool this season, all but three of which have been starts.

