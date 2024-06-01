Real Madrid interested in signing Barcelona target, with PSG also in the chase - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich amid interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

With Toni Kroos set to leave Los Blancos after the season's completion, the Spanish giants will require an able replacement. According to BILD, they have identified Kimmich as their midfield reinforcement (via PSG Talk).

The 29-year-old is extremely experienced and versatile, having played at right-back as well for the Bavarian club over the years. This season, he made 43 appearances across competitions, bagging two goals and 10 assists.

However, it is claimed that a move for the Bayern Munich man will not be easy at all. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are also showing a keen interest in bringing the player to the Etihad Stadium.

Kimmich only has a year left on his current deal at the Allianz Arena, which makes it likely that he will be sold this summer. Should he choose to join either Real Madrid or Manchester City, the German will be providing himself a good chance of winning top honors.

Both clubs managed to win their respective domestic top-flight competitions this season. On top of that, the Cityzens were crowned UEFA Champions League winners in the 2022/23 campaign.

This season, Los Blancos are gearing up for the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (June 1).

Carlo Ancelotti responds to whether Jude Bellingham will perform Toni Kroos' role at Real Madrid next season

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has clarified that he won't look to push Jude Bellingham into a deeper midfielder role next season, with Toni Kroos leaving Santiago Bernabeu.

The England international has performed exceedingly well in attacking midfield, bagging 23 goals and 12 assists in 41 matches across competitions. Ancelotti said about this (via Managing Madrid):

"No Bellingham is better the closer it is to the rival goal and Kroos... there is no one with his characteristics on the market. We will have to replace it another way. We have high quality, different midfielders and we will have to adapt the next season to these different characteristics."

Overall Kroos has made 464 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid, bagging 28 goals and 98 assists. He's won the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League trophy four times each with Los Blancos to date.

Kroos and Co. are certainly heading in as favorites to help the German midfielder to his fifth Champions League on Saturday.