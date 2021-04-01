Real Madrid interested in signing Olympique Lyon star Aouar - Reports

According to Spanish news outlet Defensa Central, Real Madrid are interested in making a summer move for Olympique Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the Frenchman and are keen on bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

Coming through the ranks from the Olympique Lyon academy, Aouar has developed into one of the most promising central midfielders in Europe.

The 22-year-old has been a common name in the transfer rumor mill due to his superb performances at the center of the park for the Ligue 1 outfit.

He was tipped to make a switch to Premier League outfit Arsenal last summer. However, the deal collapsed as the Gunners failed to meet Olympique Lyon's asking price.

This season, the Frenchman has registered six goals and four assists in 26 games across all competitions.

He has once again attracted interest across Europe, with reports from Spain claiming La Liga champions Real Madrid are now considering a move for the Frenchman.

Real Madrid interested in Houssem Aouar

Aouar has been in fine form again this season

Since claiming the La Liga title last season, Real Madrid have floundered in their title defense this campaign. The Galacticos sit third in the table, two points behind arch-rivals Barcelona and six points adrift of league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid are expected to dive into the transfer market after this season, as Zinedine Zidane will look to bolster his squad for the future.

The Los Blancos failed to secure any transfers last summer due to the financial implications of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, they are expected to go all out for signings this summer after several inconsistent performances.

Their midfield is a key area that needs strengthening, as the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are entering the twilight of their careers.

Modric will turn 36 this year and with Isco linked for an exit this summer, Real Madrid will look to bring in a few midfield reinforcements.

Real Madrid have now outlined Houssem Aouar as a potential summer move, as the Frenchman has proven he has the qualities to shine on the biggest stage.

However, a potential stumbling block in the move for the Frenchman is Lyon’s €50m asking price, which Real Madrid are reportedly unwilling to meet.

Interest in Auoar is high, with Juventus and Arsenal also monitoring his situation. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid are willing to meet Lyon’s valuation of their star asset. A bidding war could be set to ensue in the summer for the Frenchman.