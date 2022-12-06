Real Madrid interested in signing South Korea's 2022 FIFA World Cup star - Reports 

Real Madrid are the latest entrants in the race to sign South Korea star Kim Min-jae next year, as per Defensa Central (h/t Hard Tackle).

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have been linked with the 26-year-old star, who is slowly becoming one of Serie A's best defenders. Kim joined Napoli this summer from Fenerbahce for a fee of around €18 million.

He has made 20 appearances across competitions for his new team this season, scoring twice in the process. The 1.90-meter tall centre-back is not the fastest or the most agile defender around.

However, Kim's defensive awareness, physical strength, and aerial prowess make him a brick wall for attackers to get past. His abilities were on full display at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Jason (Hanshin) Lee

Cho Gue-Sung (24)

Hwang Hee-Chan (26)

Hwang Inbeom (26)

Kim Min-Jae (26)

And maybe…Son Heung-Min (30)



Lee Kangin (21)
Cho Gue-Sung (24)
Hwang Hee-Chan (26)
Hwang Inbeom (26)
Kim Min-Jae (26)
And maybe…Son Heung-Min (30)

2022 just the beginning for this team. Watch out for us in 4 years. We're coming back to shock the world again

The Napoli centre-back started in three of South Korea's four games in Qatar and helped them reach the Round of 16. Oddly enough, manager Paul Bento kept him as an unused substitute in the side's must-win game against Portugal, which they won 2-1.

His team were eliminated by Brazil in the first knockout round after the game ended 4-1.

Real Madrid could do with some additions to their defense, especially considering the fact that Nacho Fernandez could leave the club next year. Jesus Vallejo, meanwhile, has played just 17 minutes of football under manager Carlo Ancelotti this campaign.

Min-jae has a release clause of €45 million that will kick in for just 15 days in the summer transfer window. He signed a three-year long contract this summer with Gli Azzurri, which wasn't a long-term deal, to begin with. However, his stock has risen after the showpiece event in Qatar and his solid start to life in Italy.

Hence, it won't be a surprise to see teams lining up for Kim in the 15-day window in which they can trigger his release clause in 2023.

Real Madrid star helped Brazil oversee South Korea threat in 2022 FIFA World Cup last 16

ESPN FC

13' - Neymar Jr.

29' - Richarlison

36' - Lucas Paqueta



7' - Vinicius Jr.
13' - Neymar Jr.
29' - Richarlison
36' - Lucas Paqueta

Brazil spreading the love around

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is already a trusted starter under manager Tite's Brazil squad.

His third start of the tournament came against South Korea in the last 16 tie on 5 November. Vinicius did not take long to get the party started, scoring the first goal of the game in just the seventh minute.

Neymar Jr. and Richarlison got on the scoresheet before the Real Madrid winger assisted Lucas Paqueta's 36th-minute strike to make it 4-0. Brazil took their foot off the pedal, with the South Koreans grabbing a consolation goal 14 minutes from time.

The Selecao Canarinho will take on Croatia in the quarter-final on 9 December.

