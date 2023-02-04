Real Madrid have reportedly already commenced plans for the upcoming summer transfer window, identifying two Bayern Munich players as their top targets. As per Fichajes, the duo of Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies have been identified as key targets for Los Blancos in the summer.

Club president Florentino Perez is reportedly determined to add two high-profile stars to his growing young Real Madrid squad in a bid to dominate Europe.

The Spanish giants currently have some of the world's best young players in a couple of key positions and are determined to add more to their squad. Notable mentions include the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Aurelin Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde, and Brazilian wonderkid Endrick.

A potential summer raid on Bayern Munich could also possibly add Musiala and Davis to Los Blancos' ranks.

Davies, who is currently valued at €70 million, has been identified as an upgrade on French defender Ferland Mendy.

The Canadian international's career has consistently been on the rise since making his debut for Bayern Munich in 2019. He could provide competition for Los Blancos left-back Mendy and even provide a more attacking threat in the position.

Another target from Bayern Munich is Musiala. The highly-rated midfielder in Europe is reportedly valued at around €100 million. The 19-year-old German international could be a long-term replacement for either Luka Modric or Toni Kroos, who are currently in the final months of their contract.

It remains to be seen if Los Blancos will succeed in their quest to secure the services of both Musiala and Davies in the summer.

Should they succeed, the duo could join a growing list of players who have made the switch from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid in recent years. Notable mentions include David Alaba, Kroos and Sami Khedira.

Oliver Kahn labels Real Madrid target as a key member for Bayern Munich

The CEO of the Bavarian giants recently spoke about Musiala, who is currently one of Europe's top young players. The midfielder's form with Bayern Munich has attracted transfer interest from top clubs such as Real Madrid.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra In Germany they fear that Real Madrid could come in for Jamal Musiala if Bayern fail to tie him up. In Germany they fear that Real Madrid could come in for Jamal Musiala if Bayern fail to tie him up. @diarioas 🇩🇪 In Germany they fear that Real Madrid could come in for Jamal Musiala if Bayern fail to tie him up. @diarioas https://t.co/hG148ffent

In an interview with Sportsmax, Khan said:

"Jamal has enormous qualities that he's showing consistently at a high level at 19. He's also very ambitious and always wants to improve. We're glad we have him. Jamal will be an important cornerstone in the future for Bayern."

Musiala has scored 13 goals in 23 appearances across competitions for the Bavarians in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Poll : 0 votes