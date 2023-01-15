Real Madrid jump ahead of Barcelona in race to sign 26-year-old French international: Reports

Real Madrid have jumped ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign versatile Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

As reported by El Nacional, Los Blancos have leapfrogged ahead of their arch-rivals in the race to sign the France international.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been chasing the signature of a top-class right-back for quite some time now.

Benjamin Pavard has reportedly attracted interest from both Spanish giants but it is Real Madrid who finds themselves in the driving seat.

The Frenchman is far from happy at Bayern Munich and has rejected a new deal from the Bavarian giants.

With Pavard's current deal at the Allianz Arena expiring in the summer of 2024, the defender looks destined to leave this summer.

The Bundesliga champions are reportedly set to demand a fee of €35 million for the Frenchman, which is pretty reasonable for what Pavard offers.

The France international is capable of playing either right-back or centre-back and has also played as a left-back and even as a defensive midfielder.

He is also full of experience at the highest level for both club and country and was a key part of the French side that won the World Cup in 2018.

Pavard, who is capped 47 times for France, was also part of the 26-man France side in the 2022 edition but played just one game.

The France international has featured 21 times for Bayern Munich this season across competitions and has scored four goals.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is understood to be a huge admirer of Pavard and has been monitoring his situation for quite some time now.

The Catalan giants have Hector Bellerin and Sergi Roberto as options at the right-back position and both have their deals expiring this summer.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also in need of a right-back with Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez both at 31 right now.

El Nacional claims that Pavard is more inclined towards a move to the Santiago Bernabeu than a move to Barcelona.

Barcelona and Real Madrid interested in €80 million-rated Spanish international

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both reportedly interested in the services of Villarreal wonderkid Yeremy Pino.

As reported by Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb, both Spanish giants are interested in the Spanish sensation, who has attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

Aged only 20 now, Pino has already made 99 appearances for Villarreal to date and is regarded as one of the finest prospects in world football.

Pino broke onto the scene last season for Villarreal as he scored seven goals and produced four assists in 40 games across competitions.

The Barcelona and Real Madrid target has not quite enjoyed himself this campaign, having scored just twice and provided one assist in 22 games across competitions.

