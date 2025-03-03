Real Madrid keen on signing Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target in potential €100m deal: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing £100m-rated defender Dean Huijsen, who is also wanted by Chelsea and Manchester United. The 19-year-old is currently playing for A.F.C. Bournemouth following his arrival from Juventus on a six-year deal in July last year.

Dean Huijsen has turned heads with his performances for Bournemouth this season, starting in 20 out of the 25 appearances he has made this season. The centre-back has contributed to six clean sheets across competitions while registering two goals.

The young talent's efforts on the pitch have led to several prominent clubs, such as Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester United, entering a transfer race to acquire Huijsen's signature. However, Bournemouth are well aware of the Juventus graduate's growing demand and have estimated him at €100 million, according to Fichajes.net.

While the high price is a problem for the interested clubs, it helps the Bournemouth's plan of keeping the rising star at the club. In case they do part ways, the Cherries will be making a substantial profit in return.

Real Madrid's reported interest in Dean Huijsen comes amid their plans of strengthening their defense line, which has arguably affected Los Blancos' form this season, especially due to the injuries. However, according to Fichajes.net, the LaLiga giants might look for other alternatives if Bournemouth do not consider lowering their demands.

Real Madrid and Manchester United reportedly dealt transfer blow as Everton star eyes contract extension

Real Madrid and Manchester United have reportedly suffered a transfer blow in their interest in signing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. The 22-year-old's current contract with the Toffees is valid until the summer of 2027.

Branthwaite has reportedly attracted attention from several top clubs including Real Madrid and Manchester United among others, with his performances for Everton this season. The Englishman was sidelined in the beginning of the ongoing campaign due to a groin injury, missing over 10 games for the club. He has contributed to eight clean sheets and recorded one assist in 22 appearances across competitions.

While Branthwaite has been heavily linked with multiple names for a potential transfer, recent reports from Sky Sports suggested that the centre-back is interested in negotiating the terms of a contract extension at Everton.

Braithwaite arrived at Goodison Park from Carlisle United for a reported fee of €1.1 million in January 2020. Overall, he has made 76 appearances for Everton while registering four goals and one assist.

