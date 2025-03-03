Real Madrid keeping close tabs on 21-year-old Premier League star following failed January move to Manchester City: Reports

Spanish giants Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton with close attention, as per reports from Daily Mail. The England international was said to be a target for Premier League champions Manchester City in January, but the move didn't materialize due to his fitness issues this season.

Wharton has been impressive since making the step up from Blackburn Rovers in the Championship to playing Premier League football last January. The youngster performed so well for Palace that he earned a place in the England squad to Euro 2024 on the back of his 2023-24 season.

Real Madrid have now come into the picture for the 21-year-old midfielder, as per Daily Mail, monitoring his situation closely. The holding midfielder made his return to action last week, making his first league start since October, and Los Blancos watched as he was named Player of the Match.

Adam Wharton reportedly has a big admirer in Real Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat, and the Spanish club may look at him in a similar light to how they did Luka Modric in 2012. With the Croatia international nearing the end of his time at the club, Los Blancos may return to London to sign another player to succeed him in midfield.

Wharton's rapid progression has not gone unnoticed, with Liverpool and Manchester United also keeping tabs on him ahead of the summer window. The youngster is expected to feature centrally in the plans of England manager Thomas Tuchel, seeing as the former Chelsea boss has taken time to watch him in person.

Los Blancos may have to cough up around £70 million to sign Wharton, who has made just 12 appearances in the Premier League this season. The midfielder may opt to change clubs in the summer, and a move to Spain will certainly appeal to him.

Real Madrid legend closing in on retirement: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is leaning towards announcing the end of his professional career at the end of this season, as per reports. The Croatia international is in the final months of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, and may end his 13-year stint at the club.

Modric has expressed his desire to retire at Real Madrid on multiple occasions, particularly after seeing Toni Kroos do same last season. Fichajes.net reports now that the 39-year-old is much closer to doing so, as he plans to end his career if no new contract is forthcoming.

Luka Modric is a legend of Los Blancos, having made 575 appearances and won 28 trophies, the most of any player in the history of the club. He also won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 and is the oldest outfield player to represent the club.

