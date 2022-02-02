Real Madrid keeping tabs on 3 potential summer free agents as they 'hunt for bargains' - Reports

According to AS, Real Madrid are looking to 'hunt for bargains' and court players on a free transfer in order to avoid major transfer costs. On the club's list of potential free or cheap transfers, Antonio Rudiger has caught the eye with his performances for Chelsea this season.

The star has refused to extend his contract with the Blues due to his high wage demands and Real Madrid could potentially pay his requested package. However, AS reports that signing the German is 'no longer a priority' because Madrid star Eder Militao is in top form.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL EXCLUSIVE! Antonio Rüdiger insists he is 'fully committed' to Chelsea, with the defender's current contract expiring this summer EXCLUSIVE! Antonio Rüdiger insists he is 'fully committed' to Chelsea, with the defender's current contract expiring this summer👇 https://t.co/WjO1VKPdZ0

Much like Rudiger, Milan star Franck Kessie is not intent on extending his contract with the Rossoneri. The 25-year-old Ivorian midfielder wants to leave San Siro in the summer and Los Blancos are reportedly interested in the player. Kessie is seen as a potential competitor for Casemiro's spot in Madrid's midfield.

The third player on Madrid's radar is Corentin Tolisso, who is in his prime at just 27 years of age. If Madrid snap him up on a free transfer, the Bayern Munich star would be the second player in two years to leave the Bavarian giants for Los Blancos. Although Die Roten have opened contract talks with the star, Tolisso remains set against signing a new deal.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia @itstheicebird] Bayern bosses have changed their mind and are now ready to hold talks with Tolisso over a new contract. The player can also imagine staying in Munich. The club is aware that Tolisso can still be relied on to bring solid performances [Bayern Insider, @cfbayern Bayern bosses have changed their mind and are now ready to hold talks with Tolisso over a new contract. The player can also imagine staying in Munich. The club is aware that Tolisso can still be relied on to bring solid performances [Bayern Insider, @cfbayern, @itstheicebird] https://t.co/ItzpSc9LhZ

In the recent past, Los Blancos have witnessed success with David Alaba, whom they grabbed up on a free transfer. The star notably joined Madrid from Bayern on a free after the Spanish giants lost Sergio Ramos to PSG.

It was my best year: Real Madrid star Karim Benzema reflects on 2021 after winning award

La Liga Santander

Winning an award from the Madrid Sports Press Association saw Benzema celebrate yet another personal win this season.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV, the star reflected on 2021 and how much of a personal success the year was. He said:

"I'm happy and proud to win this award. It was my best year because I scored a lot of goals, made a lot of assists, and I helped my team to win."

He added:

"The objective at Real Madrid is always to win trophies and to win every competition. We're doing well, we're alive in all of them and we're going to work and continue to fight for silverware this season."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar