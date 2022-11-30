Real Madrid keeping tabs on Bayern Munich and Germany superstar - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Germany and Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Musiala, 19, has emerged as one of the best talents in the world following his fine performances in and around the penalty box for the Bavarians. Since arriving from Chelsea's youth academy for €200,000 in the summer of 2019, he has helped his current club lift nine trophies.

A technical dribbler adept at operating in multiple positions, Musiala is currently representing Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. So far, he has started both of his side's Group E contests, contributing one crucial assist in his team's 1-1 draw against Spain last week.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid have dispatched their first-team scouts to monitor Musiala at the prestigious quadrennial tournament. The former England U21 international has emerged as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard, who is considered past his best.

However, Bayern Munich are unlikely to entertain offers for the talented teenager, considering his importance in the Bavarians' squad.

As per Transfermarkt, Musiala is currently valued at €100 million.

Earlier last week, Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger tipped his compatriot to swap the reigning Bundesliga champions for Los Blancos in the future. He told ZDF (via Mundo Deportivo):

"What he's doing at Bayern Munich right now... he's an outstanding footballer and a very, very good boy. He has his feet on the ground despite all the noise around him. He has everything needed to, with a bit of luck, hopefully play for Real Madrid one day."

Musiala, who switched his international allegiances in February last year, has been in explosive form at the club level in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He has scored 12 goals and contributed 10 assists in 22 matches across all competitions for Julian Nagelsmann's side so far.

He is next set to be in action for Germany's final 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage clash against Costa Rica on Thursday (1 December).

Real Madrid set to battle arch-rivals Atletico Madrid for Bayern Munich defender

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are in a race against Atletico Madrid for the signature of Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

Pavard is said to have reached the end of his fruitful stint at Allianz Arena. The 26-year-old has scored nine goals and laid out 11 assists in 140 games across all competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

A right-footed defender capable of operating either as a right-back or as a centre-back, Pavard is currently representing France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A good campaign is expected to increase the number of potential suitors for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

However, both La Liga giants are in dire need of a first-choice right-back. While Dani Carvajal has witnessed a slump in form for Carlo Ancelotti's side of late, Nahuel Molina is considered too inconsistent for the Diego Simeone-coached outfit.

