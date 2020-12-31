Reports: Real Madrid keeping tabs on RB Leipzig midfielder  

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants to bolster his midfield and has identified the RB Leipzig midfielder as a potential signing.

As per a Defensa Central exclusive, Real Madrid are keeping tabs on RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku. Nkunku is a 23-year-old Frenchman who can play anywhere in midfield thanks to his versatility and Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of his.

Real Madrid have been tracking RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku since his days at Paris Saint-Germain

(🌤) Christopher Nkunku 🇫🇷 is one of the footballers that Zidane 🇫🇷 has on his radar for a long time. He has slipped the name of Nkunku on more than one occasion to be followed up. [@defcentral] #RealMadrid #RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/PRz8tA2wEN — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) December 29, 2020

Christopher Nkunku is currently one of the brightest young midfield prospects in Europe. He has become an important part of Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig. Christopher Nkunku joined RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019.

He made the switch in search of more playing time after being used sparingly at Paris Saint-Germain. Ever since joining the Bundesliga outfit, Christopher Nkunku has been quite impressive and has become a mainstay in the lineup.

Nkunku has so far made 60 appearances for RB Leipzig. He has scored eight goals for Leipzig and has racked up 20 assists in that time. Thanks to his exploits, Nkunku has no shortage for admirers and Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on him since his days at Paris Saint-Germain.

Nkunku's versatility enables him to play in a variety of roles in midfield. Though he is primarily a central midfielder, he can play as an attacking midfielder or even down either flank.

He has been likened to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba who has also been linked with Real Madrid. Real Madrid are looking to revitalize their midfield and bring in players for the long-term.

Luka Modric is walking into the twilight of his career and it is about time that Zinedine Zidane found a long-term successor for the Croatian international who has served the club so well in the past decade.

The report claims that Christopher Nkunku is valued at €23 million which is twice the amount that RB Leipzig paid to secure his services from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019.

However, the report also claims that though Real Madrid are monitoring his progress, they are not looking to sign him in the immediate future. The midfielder is also not keen on securing a move away from RB Leipzig anytime soon.

As it stands, Real Madrid will continue to keep tabs on Nkunku's growth and development and will eventually take a decision on whether or not to sign him once the club's financial situation has improved.