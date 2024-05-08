Real Madrid leapfrog Barcelona in the race to sign 21-year-old starlet viewed as Toni Kroos’ replacement: Reports 

Real Madrid have reportedly emerged as frontrunners ahead of Barcelona to sign Florian Wirtz who they're eyeing as Toni Kroos' eventual replacement. The Bayer Leverkusen playmaker is one of Europe's most coveted youngsters having flourished at Bay Arena.

BILD reports that Wirtz's most likely destination is the Santiago Bernabeu. That move is likely to occur in 2025 when Kroos departs and he'll come straight into the side as his compatriot's replacement.

Wirtz has majorly impressed this season as Leverkusen has gone unbeaten and won the Bundesliga title. He's registered 18 goals and 19 assists in 45 games across competitions for Xabi Alonso's side.

Real Madrid looks to have stolen a march on Barcelona and Manchester City in the chase for the 16-cap Germany international. Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro insisted Wirtz wasn't for sale amid talk of those three European giants showing interest.

Expand Tweet

Wirtz has three years left on his contract and Leverkusen may need to weigh up selling him for his maximum value. He could garner further interest with a successful Euro 2024 campaign with Germany.

Kroos, 34, looks likely to make way for his fellow countryman in 2025 having become a legend at Real Madrid. His current deal expires this summer but he's expected to renew for one more season.

Barcelona target Jamal Musiala hailed Real Madrid's Toni Kroos as they prepare for Euro 2024

Jamal Musiala (right) could join Ilkay Gundogan (left) at Barcelona this summer.

Jamal Musiala is another German youngster whose stock is sky-high and could be headed for La Liga. Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly prepared to sell Gavi or Pedri to sign the Bayern Munich attacker.

The 21-year-old playmaker could come up against his compatriot Kroos if he heads to Camp Nou. The duo have played together for Germany's national team after the Real Madrid man decided to come out of international retirement.

Musiala delved into playing alongside Kroos for Julian Nagelsmann's Die Mannschaft (via Managing Madrid):

"He always puts the ball in the right place, away from the defender, so you can turn, pass or dribble. So far I have only played two games with him, but I have already seen the quality of player he is. I’m excited to see what we can do together as a team at the Euros."

Expand Tweet

The duo will both be at Euro 2024 which starts next month in their homeland. Kroos has majorly impressed since returning to the international scene, with two assists in friendly wins over France and the Netherlands.