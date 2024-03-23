Barcelona president Joan Laporta willing to sell Pedri or Gavi to raise funds for signing 21-year-old midfielder: Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is considering making either Pedri or Gavi available for a transfer to pursue Bayern Munich star midfielder Jamal Musiala (via El Nacional). The report adds that selling one of the two young midfielders is the club's only option to earn money and make a lucrative offer to the Bavarians.

Jamal Musiala has a market value of €110 million, and the Catalans cannot offer so much money at the moment, due to their financial struggles. Thus, the report suggests that letting either of Pedri or Gavi go for the right price is the sole option for the Catalans.

Pedri, 21, has a market value of €80 million and has played 24 games for the Blaugrana so far with two goals and four assists. Gavi, meanwhile, has made 15 appearances this season with two goals and one assist. He is currently out with a cruciate ligament tear. The 19-year-old has a market value of €90 million.

For his part, Jamal Musiala has played 31 games across all competitions with the Bavarians with 12 goals and seven assists.

Joan Laporta says Barcelona are not inclined to sell star players amid financial struggles

The financial struggles have limited Barcelona's ability to pursue top-class players. Thus, it would make sense if the club sold one or more of its current star players to earn more money and be able to pursue their initial targets.

Still, Barcelona president Joan Laporta insisted that the club has no intention at the moment to let any of its players go.

"We don't want to sell any big player. If all goes to plan with our goals, we won't be forced to sell any player. Of course is someone wants to leave, we won't stop them; but I'm not worried at all with that, we want to keep same squad. We received bids for Balde, Fermin, Pedri, De Jong, Araujo, Gavi… we don't want to sell our stars," Laporta said, via All Football.

Barcelona have their sights set on the season finale in La Liga (second in the standings) and the UEFA Champions League (quarter-finals clash with Paris Saint-Germain).