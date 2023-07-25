Real Madrid legend in constant contact with club, hailed as favorite to succeed Carlo Ancelotti - Report

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is reportedly in constant contact with Real Madrid over a potential managerial job in the near future.

According to Relevo (h/t @theMadridZone on Twitter), Alonso is considered the favorite to succeed Carlo Ancelotti. He registered six goals and 31 assists in 236 games in his five seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu as a player.

Alonso left Real Madrid in 2014 to join Bayern Munich, where he retired as a player after three years. He managed Los Merengues' youth team in the 2018-19 season before being appointed as Real Sociedad B's head coach for the following campaign.

Alonso is currently serving as Leverkusen's manager with his contract expiring in June 2024. The 41-year-old won every major trophy as a player but is yet to lift silverware as a manager. He led the German club to a sixth-placed finish last season.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, is reportedly expected to see out his contract with Los Blancos and become Brazil's manager right before the 2024 Copa America. Fernando Diniz is currently serving as the South American nation's caretaker manager.

Alongside Alonso, club legend Raul Gonzalez has also been linked with the job at the Bernabeu. He is currently serving as Real Madrid Castilla's head coach.

Real Madrid icon details reason for taking Leverkusen job

Xabi Alonso became Bayer Leverkusen's manager in October last year. This was the first time he was offered the role of a club's senior head coach.

Alonso spent the last three seasons of his playing career at Bayern, where he played under Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola — two of the finest coaches in world football.

The Spaniard sat down for an interview with Bayern Munich's media team in March. It took place right before Alonso's first game against Bayern as a manager.

When asked why he took the job of managing a Bundesliga club, the former Liverpool midfielder said:

"It’s to do with my experience as a player in the Bundesliga and my last years I spent at Bayern. That time had a big influence on me. I knew this would be a good step in my coaching career, and I’m very happy in Leverkusen."

Leverkusen went on to record a famous 2-1 Bundesliga win against the Bavarian giants at BayArena.