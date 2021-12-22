Real Madrid legend could follow Sergio Ramos and leave the club in 2022: Reports

According to Spanish television show El Chiringuito [via El Nacional], Real Madrid legend Luka Modric could follow in the footsteps of Sergio Ramos and leave the club in 2022. Modric has been a key player for Real Madrid since joining them from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012.

The midfielder has made over 400 appearances for Los Blancos while winning a host of trophies, including four Champions Leagues titles. Despite turning 36 years old in September, Luka Modric has continued to be an important part of Carlo Ancelotti's team.

The Croatia international has played 18 matches across all competitions this term, providing five assists in the process.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Vini wants to see Modric's birth certificate 😅 Vini wants to see Modric's birth certificate 😅 https://t.co/QaOvE9ZQy2

However, there are serious concerns about Luka Modric's Real Madrid future. The central midfielder is entering the final six months of his contract with the La Liga giants and the two parties are yet to reach an agreement over a new deal.

According to the report, Luka Modric wants Real Madrid to offer him a two-year contract. That could prove to be a problem in Los Blancos' efforts to retain his services.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is only ready to offer a one-year contract extension to players over 30 years of age. The policy saw Sergio Ramos put an end to his stint with the La Liga outfit and join Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Like Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos wanted a two-year deal with Real Madrid. Los Blancos reportedly refused to give in to the defender's demands and eventually had to see him leave for Paris.

Real Madrid could now see a repeat of Sergio Ramos' situation as Luka Modric could leave the club next summer should they refuse to give him a two-year deal.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 🎙| Carlo Ancelotti: "Modrić suffered a very bad injury in 2014, which affected us a lot. The second half of 14/15 was not good, however we were one goal away from the Champions League final and 1-2 points from winning LaLiga. It is difficult to say what we learned." #rmalive 🎙| Carlo Ancelotti: "Modrić suffered a very bad injury in 2014, which affected us a lot. The second half of 14/15 was not good, however we were one goal away from the Champions League final and 1-2 points from winning LaLiga. It is difficult to say what we learned." #rmalive https://t.co/N4fc9Gr70Y

Real Madrid and Luka Modric could reach a compromise

Despite their differences, Real Madrid and Luka Modric could still reach an agreement over a new deal. The Croatia international could accept a one-year contract with the option to extend it by another year if certain criteria are met, according to the report.

Luka Modric is also aware that Real Madrid's policy of only giving one-year contract extensions to players over 30 years of age is not always rigid. Los Blancos recently handed Karim Benzema a two-year deal.

