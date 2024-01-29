Real Madrid legend receives dizzying offer to reunite with Karim Benzema at Al Ittihad: Reports

Luka Modric is reportedly set to get a crazy offer to leave Real Madrid and join Al Ittihad. The Saudi Arabian club are said to be looking to reunite the midfielder with Karim Benzema this month.

As per a report in Fichajes, Modric will get a huge offer to sign on the dotted lines. The Saudi Pro League side are not looking to wait until the end of the season and want the deal done before the winter window closes.

Al Ittihad already have N'Golo Kante and Fabinho in their midfield but want to bolster it further. They see Modric as the perfect fit and are ready to launch a move.

The Croatian's agent previously admitted that they will listen to suitable offers and told SHOOT earlier this season:

"This summer there was interest in Modric [from Saudi Arabia] with the aim of signing him. The player has several offers, from a club from the capital and another club. Modric is currently thinking about Real Madrid, but the idea of him moving to the Saudi Pro League is possible if the offer is suitable."

AS have reported that the offer on Modric's table will be equal or more than what he rejected last summer. The Real Madrid star was offered $330 million per season to move to the Middle East before he penned a new deal at Santiago Bernabeu.

Luka Modric admits he is unhappy with game time at Real Madrid

Luka Modric has admitted that he is looking for more time on the pitch at Real Madrid. He accepted that no player is happy sitting on the bench but the decision is always with the manager.

He told MARCA earlier this season:

"No-one is happy when they don't play. After my entire career [starting], that feeling is especially strange to me. But well, the coach has decided for his own reasons. I won't sink or ease off because of that. The opposite. They wanted me to stay and I had the same desire. My only condition for staying was that they treat me as a competitive player, and that they do not keep me in the squad based on past merits. They told me nothing about my status would change, and that's why I signed."

Luka Modric has played 806 minutes in the league this season during his 16 appearances. He has scored once and assisted four times while adding two more assists in the Supercopa de Espana and Copa Del Rey.