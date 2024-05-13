Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos in advanced talks with new MLS club: Reports 

Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos is reportedly in advanced talks with newly formed MLS club San Diego FC about a potential move this summer. The veteran defender is currently at Sevilla but his contract expires on June 30.

The Athletic reports that San Diego FC hasn't found an agreement yet but discussions are progressing with the four-time UEFA Champions League winner. He'll become a free agent when his deal with his boyhood club expires next month.

San Diego FC will join the MLS from next season as an expansion team and are looking to use David Beckham's co-owned Inter Miami as a blueprint. They will target high-profile names like the Herons did when signing Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and others.

The Snapdragon Stadium outfit based in California could pull off two blockbuster signings. They are reportedly also weighing up a move for Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne.

Sergio Ramos left Real Madrid in July 2021 after his contract expired but is viewed at the Santiago Bernabeu as an all-time great. He made 671 appearances, winning 22 major trophies including five La Liga titles.

The 180-cap former Spain international returned to La Liga this past summer after a spell at PSG. He impressed after returning to Sevilla, helping Quique Sanchez Flores' men keep eight clean sheets in 34 games across competitions. He also chipped in with seven goals and one assist at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Sergio Ramos congratulated his former Real Madrid teammate Nacho Fernandez on winning the La Liga title

Nacho Fernandez won the title with Real Madrid last weekend.

Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions this past week, dethroning rivals Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti's men celebrated their triumph on Sunday (May 12) by heading to the streets of the Spanish capital with fans.

Nacho Fernandez was among those celebrating their title win which was his fourth. He's leaving the Bernabeu this summer once his contract expires and is expected to arrive in the MLS.

Madrid's captain posted a snap of himself on Instagram during the title festivities. He received a reply from Sergio Ramos who congratulated his former teammate and urged him to help Los Blancos to a 15th Champions League crown:

"You deserve it brother. I'm truly, very happy. Enjoy it because it's a unique feeling! Hala Madrid! A por la 15!"

Nacho, 34, spent nine years in Madrid's senior team with Sergio Ramos in a dominant Los Merengues side. They won Europe's elite club competition three years in a row together from 2013-14 to 2017-18.