Real Madrid 'like' Chelsea target but are put off by massive price tag: Reports

Real Madrid reportedly like Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez but are unlikely to make a move for him due to his bloated price tag, as per the Athletic journalist Mario Cortegana.

The SL Benfica midfielder has seen his reputation explode since last summer when he joined the Primeira Liga from River Plate. Seven of his 10 senior Argentina caps came in Qatar where he lifted the 'Best Young Player' award as well as the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy.

Chelsea have been interested in making a move for the 22-year-old for the majority of the winter transfer window. However, his €120 million release clause has been a stumbling block.

It has even been claimed that the total transfer fee could rise up to €160 million with taxes. Real Madrid are also keen admirers of the Argentina international but according to Cortegana, are put off by his price tag.

"About Enzo Fernández, for this reason Real Madrid "only likes it"

Two things come together: that it is crazy, like Mudryk, and that the RM measures as if it did not make ends meet."

It seems that Los Blancos also believe Chelsea have overpaid to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk. The Ukraine international arrived at SW6 earlier this month from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee of €100 million with add-ons.

Real Madrid apparently think the Blues will be doing the same with Fernandez and hence, are unlikely to enter into a bidding war with the west London giants. As per journalist David Ornstein of the Athletic, Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign the Argentine midfielder.

The Blues were apparently unwilling to pay his release clause in full earlier this month but their stance seems to have softened in recent days.

Enzo Fernández in the Primeira Liga so far this season:



◉ Most touches

◉ Most passes

◉ Most passes ending in final ⅓

◉ Most passes into final ⅓

◉ Most accurate long passes

◎ 2nd-most through balls

◎ 2nd-most xA



Dictating the tempo. Squawka: Enzo Fernández in the Primeira Liga so far this season:◉ Most touches◉ Most passes◉ Most passes ending in final ⅓◉ Most passes into final ⅓◉ Most accurate long passes◎ 2nd-most through balls◎ 2nd-most xADictating the tempo. https://t.co/YW2M3mN0ze

Real Madrid boss shoots down exit talks regarding Chelsea midfield target

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that Chelsea and Arsenal target Eduardo Camavinga will not leave the club this month.

According to 90min, the Blues and the Gunners have shown an interest in the France international, who has started just seven league games this term. The 20-year-old is in line to become one of the best midfielders in Europe if he continues to develop on the same curve.

Ancelotti seems to be aware of that. Speaking about Camavinga's future, he recently told reporters:

"We will not let Camavinga leave, he's untouchable - like [Luka] Modric and Toni Kroos."

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric may be untouchable under the Italian tactician, but they could leave as free agents this summer. Hence, Camavinga's role at the club is likely to increase starting next season.

