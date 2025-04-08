Real Madrid linked with summer move for Serie A midfielder but face competition from Manchester City: Reports

Real Madrid are set to battle Manchester City for the services of Tijjani Reijnders this summer, according to Tuttosport. The Dutch midfielder has caught the eye with AC Milan this season, registering 13 goals and four assists from 45 games across competitions.

While the Rossoneri have endured a frustrating campaign, Reijnders has held his own, and his efforts have earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are expected to invest in the new midfielder this summer, with Luka Modric in the final phase of his career.

The Croatian's contract with the LaLiga giants expires in a few months, and he will also turn 40 years old in September. While Real Madrid could offer him a new deal, they will have to lay down succession plans for the future.

Los Blancos have zeroed in on Reijnders for the job and are monitoring him with interest. However, Manchester City are also keeping him under close watch.

The Cityzens have struggled to impress this season, and changes are in order this summer. With Kevin De Bruyne set to leave at the end of the season and Ilkay Gundogan no longer young, the English giants have turned to Reijnders.

AC Milan have no desire to let him go and have already tied him down to a new deal until 2030. However, Manchester City and Real Madrid are likely to tempt the Serie A giants with sizable offers for their prized asset this summer.

Will Manchester City and Real Madrid battle for a Bundesliga star this summer?

Florian Wirtz

Manchester City are likely to lock horns with Real Madrid for the services of Florian Wirtz this summer, according to Sky Germany and The Mirror. The German midfielder has been in sensational form for Bayer Leverkusen in recent times and helped them secure a domestic double last season.

Wirtz has managed 15 goals and 13 assists from 39 games across competitions this season, and is under contract at the BayArena until 2027. The Cityzens have apparently identified him as the ideal candidate to fill Kevin De Bruyne's boots.

The Premier League champions are ready to offer $130m for his signature, and if the move goes through, it will be the biggest in Leverkusen's history. Manchester City are even willing to offer the 21-year-old a long-term deal with lucrative wages. However, Real Madrid are in the race as well, and could pose a threat to Pep Guardiola's plans.

