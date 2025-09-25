Real Madrid and Liverpool among clubs keen on signing superstar defender from UCL rivals as a free agent: Reports

Real Madrid and Liverpool are monitoring Dayot Upamecano's situation for a potential transfer. His contract with Bayern Munich expires next summer.
As per BILD, Bayern are keen to extend Upamecano's contract and have held talks with his representatives. However, there has been no breakthrough yet. This has led to multiple clubs in Europe keeping an eye on the Frenchman's situation.
Real Madrid and Liverpool are both interested in Upamecano. Los Blancos are looking for potential replacements for the likes of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba. They were linked with William Saliba, but as per David Ornstein, he is set to sign a new long-term contract at Arsenal.
The Reds, meanwhile, were interested in signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in the summer, but the move broke down on deadline day. Moreover, Ibrahima Konate's contract at Anfield expires next summer. He has been linked with a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Hence, the Merseysiders could look to replace him with Upamecano.
The Frenchman has been an important player for Bayern Munich since arriving from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021. He has made 158 appearances for them and also recorded five goals and 10 assists. The Bavarians are still pushing to get him to sign a new contract.
Former Liverpool star warned Ibrahima Konate about potential Real Madrid transfer
Former Reds forward Ryan Babel has urged Ibrahima Konate to stay at Anfield. He pointed out the expectations and pressure at Real Madrid and said that the Frenchman should not make the move.
"Liverpool is a huge football club and a great family; everyone takes care of each other. You can earn a lot of money playing for Liverpool, and you also play in the best league in the world. What more could you ask for? Ibrahima Konate should stay at Liverpool. Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world, but I'm not sure he can enjoy playing there because of the pressure and expectations on his shoulders."
"If you sign for Real Madrid, you may go to the best club in the world, but it is definitely not the best team, and I don't think it will become the best in the next two years."
Konate joined the Merseysiders from RB Leipzig in 2021, and he's recorded 139 games for them, winning multiple trophies. His contract expires next summer, and Los Blancos are looking at potentially a similar deal as that of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The latter moved to the Santiago Bernabeu from Anfield this summer upon the expiration of his contract.