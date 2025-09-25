Real Madrid and Liverpool among clubs keen on signing superstar defender from UCL rivals as a free agent: Reports

Real Madrid and Liverpool are monitoring Dayot Upamecano's situation for a potential transfer. His contract with Bayern Munich expires next summer.

Ad

As per BILD, Bayern are keen to extend Upamecano's contract and have held talks with his representatives. However, there has been no breakthrough yet. This has led to multiple clubs in Europe keeping an eye on the Frenchman's situation.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are both interested in Upamecano. Los Blancos are looking for potential replacements for the likes of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba. They were linked with William Saliba, but as per David Ornstein, he is set to sign a new long-term contract at Arsenal.

Ad

Trending

The Reds, meanwhile, were interested in signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in the summer, but the move broke down on deadline day. Moreover, Ibrahima Konate's contract at Anfield expires next summer. He has been linked with a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Hence, the Merseysiders could look to replace him with Upamecano.

The Frenchman has been an important player for Bayern Munich since arriving from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021. He has made 158 appearances for them and also recorded five goals and 10 assists. The Bavarians are still pushing to get him to sign a new contract.

Ad

Former Liverpool star warned Ibrahima Konate about potential Real Madrid transfer

Former Reds forward Ryan Babel has urged Ibrahima Konate to stay at Anfield. He pointed out the expectations and pressure at Real Madrid and said that the Frenchman should not make the move.

He said:

"Liverpool is a huge football club and a great family; everyone takes care of each other. You can earn a lot of money playing for Liverpool, and you also play in the best league in the world. What more could you ask for? Ibrahima Konate should stay at Liverpool. Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world, but I'm not sure he can enjoy playing there because of the pressure and expectations on his shoulders."

Ad

"If you sign for Real Madrid, you may go to the best club in the world, but it is definitely not the best team, and I don't think it will become the best in the next two years."

Konate joined the Merseysiders from RB Leipzig in 2021, and he's recorded 139 games for them, winning multiple trophies. His contract expires next summer, and Los Blancos are looking at potentially a similar deal as that of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The latter moved to the Santiago Bernabeu from Anfield this summer upon the expiration of his contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More