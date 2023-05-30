Real Madrid lodge inquiry about transfer fee for Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly launched an inquiry to sign Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup teammate Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan. The Spanish side are looking for a replacement for Karin Benzema, who is yet to sign a new deal at the club.

As per a report in El Nacional, Martinez is the top striker on Real Madrid's list this summer. Club president Florentino Perez is leading the charge on the transfer and is keen on getting the Argentine.

However, the Italian side are not interested in selling their prized asset who has scored 21 goals in 27 Serie A matches this season. Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta told Gazzetta dello Sport:

"I think there are all the conditions for Lautaro to become our future captain."

Karim Benzema is close to leaving Madrid as he is yet to renew his deal. He will become a free agent in the summer and has interest from Saudi Arabian sides.

The Frenchman has a €200 million offer on his table from an unnamed Saudi Pro League side. El Nacional added that it is Al-Ittihad who have made the offer for Los Blancos star and offered him the same salary as Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Lionel Messi's former teammate tells Real Madrid target to stay at Inter Milan

Former Inter striker Diego Milito believes Lautaro Martinez should not be moving away from San Siro this summer. The former Argentina striker added that the Real Madrid target just remain calm and ignore the transfer options.

He said on ESPN:

“Lautaro is an extraordinary striker, he must get through this moment with as much calmness as possible. Strikers sometimes have moments in which they can’t score, these situations create anxiety, but he has always shown that he is a great player. When he manages to find the goal, he will return to scoring against and give us the satisfaction that he always has.”

However, Real Madrid are not alone in the chase to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter. Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested, while Bayern Munich are also showing interest.

Lionel Messi could be back to face Los Blancos next season as he is inching closer to a Barcelona return. The Argentine has been in talks with the Catalan side as he will become a free agent in the summer once his PSG contract runs out.

Poll : 0 votes