Real Madrid make decision on Eduardo Camavinga’s future amid concrete interest from Premier League giants: Reports 

Real Madrid have no desire to offload Eduardo Camavinga this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The French midfielder has struggled with injuries this season, missing 18 of the LaLiga outfit's games so far.

Even when fit, Camavinga has been off-color this campaign, raising questions about his future. The 22-year-old has registered one goal and two assists from 26 games across competitions this campaign.

Manchester City are apparently among the clubs eyeing the player with interest. The Cityzens are gearing up for an eventful summer after a poor campaign so far.

Pep Guardiola wants to add more quality to the middle of the park, with Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan's future up in the air. The Spanish manager is apparently convinced by Camavinga's performances, especially in the UEFA Champions League and wants him at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United are also reportedly interested in the Frenchman but Real Madrid have no desire to let him go. Los Blancos consider the player a key part of their future and are unwilling to entertain any offers for him at the moment.

Despite Eduardo Camavinga's recent inconsistencies on the pitch, the LaLiga champions have retained their trust in him. The player is equally adept at operating in midfield and covering at the back, which also makes him an asset to Real Madrid.

The player is under contract until 2029 and Los Blancos will only consider a move for an exorbitant fee.

Are Real Madrid eyeing a Premier League defender?

Real Madrid have rekindled their interest in Cristian Romero, according to Fichajes.net. The Argentinean defender has been on Los Blancos' radar for a while, although a move hasn't materialized yet.

Romero has been an omnipresent figure at the back for Tottenham Hotspur in recent times. He has also played a starring role in Argentina's recent success.

The LaLiga giants could be tempted to invest in the backline this summer amid Eder Militao and David Alaba's injury woes. The Brazilian is currently sidelined after rupturing his ACL for the second time in 18 months.

The Canadian, meanwhile, only recently returned to action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. With Alaba and Antonio Rudiger also on the wrong side of 30, a move for Romero could be on the cards.

However, the 26-year-old is under contract with the north London outfit until 2027, so Real Madrid will have to break the bank to get their man. Interestingly, Romero has missed 27 games this season due to various injuries.

