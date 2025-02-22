Real Madrid make decision on transfer of 30-year-old Bundesliga star amid interest from rivals Barcelona: Reports

Real Madrid have ended their pursuit of Barcelona target Joshua Kimmich, according to BILD (via Madrid Universal). Los Blancos are planning to reinforce their midfield before the start of the new season.

Luka Modric is out of contract this summer and hasn't been offered a new deal yet. The Croatian will turn 40 in September and cannot be expected to carry on much longer.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions are yet to replace Toni Kroos, who retired last summer. Real Madrid want a new controller in midfield and had previously set their sights on Kimmich.

The German midfielder is in the final months of his contract with Bayern Munich and hasn't signed an extension. The Bavarians remain eager to tie him down to a new deal and are already locked in talks with the player's entourage.

His contract situation has generated attention from multiple clubs across the continent, with Barcelona also in the race. However, Los Blancos have now pulled the plug on their pursuit of the 30-year-old.

The reports adds that Joshua Kimmich is entering the final phase of negotiations with Bayern Munich. The Bavarians remain confident that the player will agree to a new deal, given that he has been a key figure under Vincent Kompany so far.

Real Madrid have no interest in pursuing a lost cause and have turned their attention to Martin Zubimendi instead. Interestingly, Barcelona have previously been linked with a move for the Real Sociedad midfielder as well.

Will Lamine Yamal leave Barcelona to join Real Madrid?

Lamine Yamal has given a blunt response when enquired about the possibility of leaving Barcelona to join Real Madrid. The Spanish forward is the next best thing to emerge out of La Masia, and has already taken LaLiga by storm.

Still only 17, Yamal has cemented his place in the Catalans' starting XI and has registered 18 goals and 22 assists from 83 games across competitions. His efforts have already earned him admirers at clubs across the continent.

The Spaniard is under contract at Camp Nou until 2026, but is expected to sign a new deal once he turns 18 this summer. Yamal was recently asked by Mundo Deportivo if he would follow Luis Figo's footsteps and leave Barcelona to join Real Madrid.

The teenager completely brushed the notion aside, insisting that it was impossible.

"Impossible. Madrid, no," said Yamal. (via fcbarcelonanoticias.com).

Yamal is already hailed as the natural heir to Lionel Messi at Camp Nou.

