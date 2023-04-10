Real Madrid and Manchester City interested in signing 17-year-old Argentine wonderkid: Reports

Real Madrid and Manchester City, two of the biggest clubs in the world, are reportedly scouting 17-year-old Claudio Echeverri.

Echeverri has been showcasing his skills in the ongoing South American Under-17 tournament in Ecuador. He has already notched up three goals and three assists in three matches for River Plate.

The youngster is currently a part of the club's youth academy, where he has been flourishing with each passing day. However, given the amount of interest in him, it is expected that Echeverri will soon leave the Argentine club to take his career to the next level.

According to Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle), Real Madrid and Manchester City are both eager to secure his signature in the summer transfer window. Los Blancos are known for their penchant for South American talent and are actively scouring the continent for the next big thing. Echeverri fits the bill perfectly, with his attacking prowess and creative abilities catching the eye of the Madrid hierarchy.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are keeping a close eye on the emerging talents of Argentine football. They recently signed players like Julian Alvarez and Maximo Perrone.

Pep Guardiola’s side are known for their attractive style of play, and Echeverri’s technical abilities and creativity would be a perfect fit for the Cityzens.

Despite his contract with River Plate running until 2025, it seems increasingly likely that the teenage sensation will be on the move soon. With Real Madrid and Manchester City both in the mix, it promises to be a fascinating battle for Echeverri’s signature.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti reveals cause for shock loss against Villareal

Carlo Ancelotti, the illustrious head coach of Real Madrid, has identified the cause of his side's 3-2 defeat against Villarreal at home in La Liga on April 8. The Italian manager asserted that the lack of equilibrium in his team's gameplay was the reason for their downfall on that fateful night.

Despite Real Madrid's initial lead in the match, Villarreal showed an extraordinary level of resilience and determination. It allowed them to mount a formidable comeback after being 2-1 down.

Samuel Chukwueze's two goals and Jose Luis Morales' strike ensured a hard-fought victory for the visitors.

Speaking to the press (via Daily Post), Ancelotti said:

“We did not deserve to lose, although we could have played much better. Physically, the team is fine and, having so many chances, we didn’t really deserve to lose, but we lacked the balance we’ve had in recent games. We took the lead on two occasions and should have been more consistent. Our level in the league has dropped compared to last year."

Los Blancos will next host Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on April 12.

