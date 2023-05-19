Real Madrid and Manchester City keen on move to sign 22-year-old Bayern Munich star: Reports

Real Madrid and Manchester City are poised go head-to-head in the transfer market as they both have expressed interest in Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies, according to reports from Germany.

Real Madrid are thin on left-backs, an area they will look to strengthen when the transfer window opens. With Ferland Mendy being injured for most of the 2022-23 season, Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to use midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as a full-back.

Given Mendy's injury record, the La Liga giants are said to be willing to send the Frenchman packing in the summer, with Canadian Davies named as their primary target.

Manchester City are also said to be keeping tabs on Davies. Joao Cancelo's time at the club seems to have come to an end, and a permanent transfer could be in the cards during the summer. Pep Guardiola has resorted to using center-backs Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake on the left side of the defence following Cancelo's loan move to Bayern Munich in January. The Citysens' director of football, Txiki Begiristain, is said to be keen on having him at the Etihad Stadium.

Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg, who reported on the two club's interest in Davies, also stated that Bayern consider the Canadian "unsaleable" and are keen on extending the 22-year-old's contract beyond 2025.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News #Davies: He's a transfer target of Real Madrid! Txiki Begiristain would love to see him at #MCFC. But unsaleable for Bayern. Bosses want to extend his contract beyond 2025. @SkySportDE @skysports_sheth 🇨🇦

Davies' agent, Nick Huoseh, gave an update on his client's situation at Bayern recently, saying (via TSN Soccer):

"A number of clubs are interested [in Davies] but no direct talks [on a transfer]. Davies has two years left on his contract. Bayern are hoping to extend the contract. Nothing confirmed yet."

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid future in doubt, two former managers emerge as potential replacements: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to rehire either Zinedine Zidane or Jose Mourinho as their new manager, replacing Carlo Ancelotti at the helm.

According to El Nacional, club president Florentino Perez is desperate to see Los Blancos get back to the top and he considers Zidane or Mourinho the right men to do that.

Zidane is without a club right now, while Mourinho is currently in charge of AS Roma. Ancelotti, on the other hand, is contracted to Real Madrid till the summer of 2024. Calro Ancelotti won the La Liga, Champions League and the Copa Del Rey during his second stint as manager for the Los Blancos.

