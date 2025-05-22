Real Madrid and Manchester City in race to sign Liverpool's priority target in the summer: Reports

Real Madrid and Manchester City are reportedly ready to battle Liverpool for their priority target Milos Kerkez. As reported by David Ornstein via LFC Transfer Room, Real Madrid and Manchester City both have the 21-year-old on their radar.

Kerkez is reportedly the primary target for Liverpool in the summer as they look to bolster their left-back options. The Hungary international is also thought to be keen on joining the Reds but has also other suitors for his services.

Arne Slot's side have been evidently looking to strengthen their Premier League-winning squad in the summer. They are reportedly set to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, with Trent Alexander-Arnold set to leave on a free transfer.

The Merseyside giants have also been heavily linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz. Milos Kerkez has also been strongly linked with a move to Anfield for a while now but the Reds are set to face competition for his signature.

Kerkez has been hugely impressive for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries in 2023 from Dutch side AZ. He has enjoyed a stellar season for Andoni Iraola's side this time out, contributing two goals and six assists in 37 league games.

Andy Robertson has been Liverpool's first-choice left-back for a while now and has etched his name as a club legend. However, at 31, he is not quite the player he used to be and has made several costly errors this season.

Kostas Tsimikas, on the other hand, has done a decent job while deputizing for Robertson when called upon. However, the Greece international has not done enough to be relied upon as the regular starter and Kerkez could be a solid long-term replacement for Robertson.

Liverpool face competition from four PL sides for Rayan Cherki's signature

Liverpool are reportedly set to face competition from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, and Manchester City for Rayan Cherki. As reported by Liverpool.com, the Reds' target is also admired by clubs like Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Cherki looks destined to leave Lyon in the summer due to the club's financial struggles in recent months. He has been regarded as one of the brightest talents in Europe and has made 185 appearances for Lyon at the age of just 21.

Cherki has scored 29 times and provided 45 assists in 185 appearances for Les Gones till date. He enjoyed a phenomenal last season, scoring 12 goals and producing 20 assists in 44 appearances. Cherki reportedly has a release clause of just €22.5 million in his deal which makes him a potential bargain for any top club.

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More