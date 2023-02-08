Real Madrid midfielder will not entertain any offers from local rivals Atletico Madrid: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is vehemently opposed to receiving any offers from rivals Atletico Madrid, as per Spanish outlet Defensa Central (h/t the Hard Tackle).

The Spaniard's future at the Santiago Bernabeu is highly uncertain. He could leave as a free agent at the end of the season, and Atletico Madrid recently contacted his entourage over a potential Bosman transfer.

However, Ceballos has instructed his representatives to reject all offers from Los Colchoneros. He has struggled to make himself an important part of Los Blancos' starting XI since joining the club in the summer of 2017.

Since then, he has started just 38 games across competitions for Real Madrid. Despite showing glimpses of his quality this campaign, he has been restricted to playing just 568 minutes of league football.

The 26-year-old would certainly want to make more of his prime years. He has also attracted interest from Aston Villa among other Premier League teams.

Ceballos has prior experience playing in England's first division when he spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Arsenal. It now seems that manager Carlo Ancelotti doesn't fully trust the former Real Betis midfielder to start games week in and week out.

Real Madrid could, however, have a couple of openings in the center of the park this summer. Both Luka Modric (37) and Toni Kroos (33) are on contracts that expire at the end of the season.

If either or both of them retire, or if they fail to sign a new contract at Madrid, then Ancelotti could use Ceballos' services on a more regular basis. However, to do that, Los Merengues would have to first agree on a deal to keep the 11-cap Spain international beyond this season.

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde reveals his favorite position to play in

Federico Valverde has gradually become one of Real Madrid's most important players.

The Uruguay international started off his career as a central midfielder but has been used as a right-winger several times by manager Carlo Ancelotti. One would think that such a stark positional change could make a player uncomfortable.

However, Valverde has admitted that playing out wide in attack is what he prefers. Speaking at a recent press conference in Morocco, the 24-year-old said (h/t Managing Madrid):

"I used to say I was most comfortable as an inside midfielder, but when I played at wide forward it was when I was happiest playing football. I was scoring more goals and providing more assists. I just try to enjoy and learn in each position."

He has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 31 games across competitions this campaign.

Poll : 0 votes