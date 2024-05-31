Real Madrid could miss out on €40m-rated superstar due to managerial change, 23-year-old considering U-turn over departure: Reports

Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies is reportedly considering signing a contract extension at Bayern Munich. The Canadian left-back has been heavily linked with the La Liga giants but could extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that Davies could sign a new deal with Bayern. The Bundesliga heavyweights have proposed a new contract that runs until 2029 with a salary of €13-14 million gross including bonuses.

The Bavarians have held talks with Davies' representatives in recent days. Their new manager Vincent Kompany desperately wants the pacey full-back to stay at the Allianz which is bad news for Real Madrid.

Davies has demanded that the new deal include a €20 million per year salary. His agent hinted at issues between the 45-cap Canada international and his club over the situation in March after he was given an ultimatum.

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of Davies and want him to bolster their defense. He's regarded as one of Europe's most exciting widemen and produced three goals and six assists in 42 games across competitions this season.

Relevo reports that Los Blancos have been readying a €40 million offer for the former Vancouver Rapids star. He's already given the green light to Carlo Ancelotti's La Liga champions but could yet stay at Bayern.

Real Madrid could also face competition from Chelsea for Alphonso Davies: Reports

Enzo Maresca could back Chelsea's move for Alphonso Davies.

Real Madrid's desire to sign Davies could also be jeopardized by Chelsea who are set for another rebuild this summer. The Blues will have Enzo Maresca in charge and the Italian coach will be expected to make changes to his squad.

The Evening Standard reports that the Premier League giants are ready to make a considerable push to sign Davies. They are willing to hijack Madrid's move for the Canadian and could be willing to meet Bayern's €50-60 million valuation.

A potential swoop could depend on Ian Maatsen's future with the Dutch left-back on loan at Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga giants will likely try signing him permanently once that loan deal expires next month.

Davies has yet to play outside of the German top-flight since arriving in Europe in 2019. He could suit Premier League football given it's notoriously faster than La Liga.

Chelsea won't be able to offer Champions League football to the five-time Bundesliga champion. They finished sixth and will play in the UEFA Europa Conference League after Manchester United won the FA Cup to take their Europa League spot.