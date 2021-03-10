Real Madrid News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe issues ultimatum to Paris Saint-Germain over future, Raphael Varane considering leaving the club and more - 10 March 2021

Real Madrid could soon find out whether or not they will be able to rope in Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

Real Madrid let go of a good opportunity to close the gap with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw last weekend. Zinedine Zidane and co. are preparing ahead of what should be a really exciting transfer window for Los Blancos.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Real Madrid from 10 March 2021.

Real Madrid to make fresh Gareth Bale proposal to Tottenham Hotspur

It doesn't look like Real Madrid are looking to welcome Gareth Bale back to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Welshman has hit a rich vein of form in recent times at Tottenham Hotspur and the chances of his staying at Spurs have increased.

According to The Daily Mail, Real Madrid are looking to offload Bale in the summer. He only has one more year remaining in his contract with Real Madrid. He is also on £650,000 a week of which £250,000 is being currently paid by Tottenham.

Real Madrid are now willing to let Gareth Bale join Spurs on a free this summer. They will need to come to an agreement with the player over the last year of his deal with Real Madrid. Los Blancos need to get Bale off their wage bill in order to have any chance of signing Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Raphael Varane considering leaving Real Madrid

Raphael Varane is contemplating leaving Real Madrid this summer, according to AS (via Managing Madrid). The Frenchman is currently tied to the club until 2022 and Real Madrid will cash in on him in the summer if he refuses to extend his contract.

Varane wants a better deal than his current one but in the current financial climate, it would be hard for Real Madrid to offer him better wages. They don't want to run the risk of losing him on a free next summer.

Kylian Mbappe tells Paris Saint-Germain €35 million a year

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Kylian Mbappe could be involved in the biggest transfer saga of the summer. With several top clubs circling, Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain that he wants €35 million in annual wages if he is to extend his contract, as per Diario AS.

The Frenchman could be sold by Paris Saint-Germain as they are expecting to get €200 million for Mbappe if they sell him this summer. Manchester City are reportedly ready to withdraw from the race to sign him as they are unwilling to break their wage structure.

