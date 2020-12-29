Real Madrid News Roundup: Midfielder 'chooses' next destination, Blancos superstar set for return versus Elche, and more — 29th December 2020

Real Madrid are set to continue to their LaLiga Santander title defence with a trip to Elche in midweek. The Blancos are in sublime form after a tricky start to the campaign and, since an unceremonious 2-0 loss to Shakthar Donetsk, they've registered six successive wins across all competitions to turn their season around.

Currently sitting in second place with 32 points from 15 games, they would hope to dethrone league leaders Atletico Madrid, who are tied on points but have played two games less. Ahead of their next league game, here is some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Thibaut Courtois opens up on 'distant' relationship with Zinedine Zidane

Courtois has been in incredible form for Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois revealed that his relationship with Zinedine Zidane was initially a bit distant upon the Frenchman returned to the club. The Belgian, who joined Los Blancos from Chelsea, had played under both Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari before Zidane's eventual return to the club.

Speaking on his dynamic with the three-time UEFA Champions League-winning coach, he said;

"My relationship with Zidane was initially a bit distant, but that was also because I didn’t have a history with him like many other players in the squad. He realised it himself, and we had a good conversation in the summer of 2019. Since then, our relationship has grown, and now it is very good."

1 - Thibaut Courtois is the first @realmadriden goalkeeper to kept a clean sheet in two Clasicos in the same @LaLigaEN season in the 21st century, saving the five shots on target he has faced against Barcelona in 2019/20, two of them against Lionel Messi. Critical. pic.twitter.com/poiBJMQCAS — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 2, 2020

Courtois has firmly established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper in the side and was recently awarded the Ricardo Zamora Trophy for his heroics in goal to fire Real Madrid to the title in 2019/20.

Eden Hazard set for return versus Elche

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard in action

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard is set to return to the side for their trip to Elche. The Belgian forward, who remains Real Madrid's most expensive purchase in their history, has barely managed to feature for his side since his move from Chelsea due to a string of injuries.

Hazard has managed just three league appearances for Zidane's side in 2020/21 due to injury concerns as well as testing positive for COVID-19 along with fellow Blancos star Casemiro. Speaking in a pre-match press interview, Zidane said;

"Eden [Hazard] will be here tomorrow, and the idea is for him to play a little. The idea is for him to play and take advantage of Eden’s return to fitness."

Real Madrid star Isco 'chooses' Sevilla move

Isco could be set to depart from the club

Spanish star Isco has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid for some time now, and if reports are to be believed, he could be set to swap the Santiago Bernabeu for the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in the near future. The 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid and, with the UEFA Euro 2020 coming up next year, he needs regular game time to seal his place in Luis Enrique's plans.

392 - Eden Hazard has scored his second goal for @realmadriden in all competitions (24 appearances), the first one since October 2019 against Granada in @LaLigaEN, 392 days ago. Missile. pic.twitter.com/AflonuTcI5 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 31, 2020

AS now report that Isco is keen on reuniting with his former coach Julen Lopetegui at Sevilla, who are keen on signing him this January. They say that a fee of €15-20m should be enough to allow Isco to depart from the club. However, Zidane is said to have blocked a January move for Isco, so it remains to be seen when this transfer could take place.

