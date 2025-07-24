Real Madrid offer €25 million to sign Liverpool star whose contract with Reds expires next summer: Reports

Spanish giants Real Madrid have offered a €25 million fee to sign star defender Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool, according to Tomas Gonzalez-Martin of Spanish daily El Debate (via Madrid Universal). The Merengues are said to be keen on adding the Frenchman to their backline this summer.

Konate has impressed for the Reds since his transfer from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for a reported €40 million fee in July 2021. He has made 132 appearances for the Merseysiders across all competitions, showcasing physicality, aerial prowess and passing vision.

Real Madrid had initially planned to sign the 26-year-old upon the expiration of his contract at Anfield in 2026. However, due to lacklustre defensive performances at the Club World Cup and a long history of centre-back injuries, manager Xabi Alonso has been pushing the club to make a move this summer.

In order to avoid losing him for free, Liverpool have set a €50 million price tag for any club willing to sign Konate this summer. According to the aforementioned report, Real have made a non-negotiable offer worth €25 million, which could make the Reds rethink their decision.

The report also mentions Los Blancos' interest in Manchester City superstar Rodri, with a €115 million offer reportedly in the works. However, it further claims that their 25-man squad is full, meaning they would have to sell a few players to facilitate the potential arrivals of Rodri or Konate.

Multiple stars like Dani Ceballos, Fran Garcia and Rodrygo have been linked with moves away from the Santiago Bernabeu. However, there have been no concrete negotiations between Real Madrid and any other clubs thus far.

With the transfer window set to conclude on August 31, the Spanish giants will have to act fast to secure Konate's services this summer.

"A fantastic option" - Former Liverpool forward urges Reds to make move for Real Madrid star

Ex-Liverpool forward Jermaine Pennant has urged the Reds to make a move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo if Luis Diaz departs the club. Over the past few weeks, Diaz has been linked with multiple top European sides like Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

In a recent chat with Adventure Gamers, Pennant claimed that Rodrygo would be a 'like-for-like' replacement for the Colombian, should he be sold.

He said:

"Liverpool are in the business of signing world-class players, and should Luis Diaz depart, Real Madrid's Rodrygo looks a fantastic option to replace him. He's not some young, unstudied talent. He's an experienced and established player as it is, and watching him over the years has been exciting."

"He's quick, powerful, direct and very tricky to defend against and you could even say he fits a similar profile to Diaz. It'd be a like-for-like replacement and a transfer that I could see the fans really getting behind should Diaz leave," Pennant added.

According to reports from multiple outlets, Real Madrid are likely to demand a fee of over €100 million for Rodrygo.

