Real Madrid offer Chelsea a chance to sign star attacker for €60 million - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly offered Chelsea the opportunity to re-sign Eden Hazard this summer. The Spanish giants' rumored valuation for the Belgian is around €60 million, according to Spanish outlet AS (via The Hard Tackle).

Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for a fee amounting to over €110 million. Despite coming in as a Galactico signing, Hazard has never settled at the Santiago Bernabeu due to injuries and a loss of form.

Real Madrid are thus looking to cut their losses by letting Hazard leave this summer. Los Blancos have offered him to his former side Chelsea for a cut price of €60 million.

Eden Hazard had an exceptional time at Chelsea after his arrival at Stamford Bridge in 2012. The winger scored 110 goals and assisted a further 92 in 352 games for the Blues. Despite still being a Chelsea fan favorite, a return to the club is highly unlikely this summer. According to the aforementioned source, a €60 million valuation is unrealistic for a player not guaranteed a starting berth in Thomas Tuchel's side.

Chelsea already possess the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, who play in positions Eden Hazard is comfortable in. This means it is likely Real Madrid will have to keep their number 7 for another season at least.

Real Madrid have offered Eden Hazard to Chelsea at the wrong time

Real Madrid are desperate to generate some revenue this summer and have resultantly offered Eden Hazard to Chelsea. However, the timing from Los Blancos was completely off.

Chelsea are currently in search of a new centre-forward and have made it their priority in the ongoing summer transfer window. The Blues are looking to channel their funds towards the big-money arrivals of either Erling Haaland or Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea are looking to replace the misfiring Timo Werner this summer as the Blues look to consolidate on their Champions League win. They will also want to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title next season.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are also in need of a new striker. Carlo Ancelotti's side have been relying on an aging Karim Benzema for goals in recent years. Real Madrid will need to replace their star forward sooner rather than later. Los Blancos are thus looking to generate funds to sign Kylian Mbappé either this summer or the next.

