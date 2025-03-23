Real Madrid offered chance to sign 29-year-old defender from Premier League giants: Reports

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Mar 23, 2025 16:51 GMT
Villarreal CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti (Image via Getty)

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Manuel Akanji by intermediaries, according to MARCA. The LaLiga giants are expected to address their ageing backline before the start of the new campaign.

David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are both on the wrong side of 30. Alaba, meanwhile, only recently returned from a long layoff due to an ACL injury.

Meanwhile, Eder Militao is currently sidelined after rupturing his ACL for the second time in less than two years. The situation has prompted Los Blancos to turn to the market for solutions.

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Akanji, who has been deemed surplus to requirements at Manchester City. The Cityzens have struggled to impress this season and Pep Guardiola is already preparing for an eventful summer.

Multiple ageing stars will be offloaded and Akanji is on the list. The Swiss international will turn 30 this summer, and has registered 30 appearances across competitions this season.

Los Blancos were surprised by the offer, but have decided not to pursue it. The LaLiga giants have targeted younger players in recent transfer windows and want to adhere to that strategy.

Real Madrid want a younger name who can help sort their defense for the next decade. As such, Akanji's move to the Santiago Bernabeu is improbable this year.

Are Real Madrid eyeing a Liverpool defender?

Manuel Akanji
Manuel Akanji

Recent reports have already suggested that Real Madrid have their eyes on Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract expires this summer. However, it now appears that the Englishman is not the only player from the Merseyside club that Los Blancos are interested in.

According to Football Insider, the LaLiga champions have identified Ibrahima Konate as an option to reinforce their backline. The French defender will enter the final year of his contract at Anfield this summer, and is yet to agree to a new deal.

Real Madrid are keeping the situation under close watch, along with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Unless Konate signs a new deal, he could be offloaded at the end of this season, and Los Blancos are ready to take advantage.

However, the 25-year-old's future could be interlinked with that of Virgil van Dijk, whose contract expires in a few months. If the Dutchman leaves, Liverpool could double up their efforts to keep Konate at Anfield. In such a scenario, Bournemouth starlet Dean Huijsen could be an alternate target for the LaLiga giants.

Edited by Arshit Garg
