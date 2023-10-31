Real Madrid offered chance to sign PL club's outcast in January - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Kalvin Philipps from Manchester City. The Englishman is also a target for Liverpool and Bayern Munich, who are looking to bolster their midfield.

As per a report in the Spanish news outlet Defensa Central, intermediaries of Philipps are looking to get the best possible move for him and are eyeing Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have an abundance of midfielders, leaving Toni Kroos and Luka Modric frustrated with their minutes at the club. With the possibility of the two going, the Manchester City star's agents are looking to get him a spot in the squad.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for the midfielder, with both sides looking to bolster their squads. Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham United were also linked with the Englishman in the summer.

Manchester City star looking to leave amid Real Madrid reports

Kalvin Phillips has admitted he's pondering his future at Manchester City ahead of the January transfer window. The Englishman wants to play more often but understands that it might be impossible under Pep Guardiola.

The former Leeds United star wants to make it to the England squad at the UEFA EURO 2024 and told BBC:

"I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend. I'm going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months. He [Gareth Southgate] just says that for me to keep my spot, I have to be playing games. That's what I want to do. I have agreed with Gareth on that."

Pep Guardiola admitted that they informed Philipps about the possibility of selling him in the summer. However, the midfielder opted to stay and fight for his place at the Etihad.