Real Madrid are prepared to spend big to beat Chelsea to the signature of Ajax sensation Jorrel Hato this summer, as per reports. The Spanish giants are preparing for major spending this summer after a disappointing campaign that could end without any major honours.

Relevo reports that Los Blancos are looking to sign Hato as a long-term replacement for David Alaba due to his versatility and age. The 19-year-old is adept at playing at left-back and centre-back, and is regarded as one of the finest teenage defenders in Europe. He has shown great maturity for his age, even captaining Ajax at 17 years and 282 days old.

Hato has been linked with a move to England, where the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea have been watching him closely. The precocious defender is under contract with Ajax until 2028 and has no release clause written into his contract with his boyhood club.

Real Madrid will not be drawn into a bidding war for the teenager, whose signing will solve a number of their problems at the back. They will negotiate with Ajax based on their own valuation of the Dutch defender, and will not allow interest from other teams like Chelsea to drive up his price.

Jorrel Hato has been a mainstay in defence for Francesco Farioli's side this season, helping them reach the cusp of the Eredivisie title. He has played 47 times across all competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing six assists for his club.

Chelsea linked with surprise move for Real Madrid ace: Reports

Chelsea have been linked with a surprise move to sign Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger this summer, as per Fichajes.net. The Blues are keen on strengthening their squad, with coach Enzo Maresca set to ask for more experienced players to come in.

Rudiger was on the books of the Blues from 2017 until 2022 before joining Los Blancos as a free agent. The 32-year-old left Stamford Bridge after a contract dispute with the club's previous management, and could return as an old head to guide their young defenders.

Real Madrid will be open to selling Rudiger despite his importance to their squad, as they look to undergo a rebuild under incoming manager Xabi Alonso. He has won the UEFA Champions League and LaLiga titles in Spain, and could be keen on a return to England with the Blues, where he remains a fan favourite.

