Real Madrid plan €50 million move for Chelsea superstar in 2025 - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly planning a move for Chelsea captain Reece James in the summer of 2025 as they look for a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal.

James, 23, is widely regarded as one of the best attacking full-backs in the modern game. The Englishman was recently appointed the Chelsea captain by new boss Mauricio Pochettino following the departure of Cesar Azpilicueta.

In 148 appearances across competitions, James has registered 11 goals and 20 assists. He had an especially prolific campaign in 2021-22, netting six times and providing 10 assists in 39 games across competitions.

To ward off interest, the Blues tied him down to a new six-year deal in September last year. However, that has not bothered Los Blancos, who continue to keep tabs on the Englishman.

As per Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle), Real Madrid are planning to sign James for €50 million. The player has a current market value of €65 million, as per Transfermarkt.

With Dani Carvajal set to be 33 by 2025, Los Blancos hope to bring in James. They also hope that Jude Bellingham's rousing start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu (five goals in four games) would lure his compatriot to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid are keeping an eye on the player's poor injury record, though. James has missed a whopping 50 games since the 2020-21 season. He's currently out with a thigh injury, having played only once this campaign.

What Real Madrid-target Reece James said on signing new Chelsea contract

Reece James is one of the most exciting young full-backs in the game, considering his exploits at Chelsea whenever he has been fit. Yet to turn 24, he has been appointed the club captain, a testament to his maturity and leadership qualities.

Quite expectedly, the club extended James' contract last year as they look to tie down the player to a long deal. A delighted James told the Blues' website after signing his extension last year:

"I am over the moon with my new contract, and I’m thankful for the fans, the new ownership and everyone involved in the club. I cannot wait to see what the future holds, and I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies."

"I grew up supporting this club, and I’ve been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at. I’d like to say a special thanks to the fans, I am here to stay, and we have a bright future ahead of us."

The Real Madrid target cannot return soon enough to a struggling Chelsea side languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League standings. With four points from as many outings, Pochettino and Co. are eight points behind leaders Manchester City.