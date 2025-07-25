Real Madrid plan to sell superstar if he doesn't improve performance levels this season, will not negotiate with him over new deal: Reports

Real Madrid will only offer Vinicius Junior a new deal if his performances improve in the upcoming campaign, according to SER Deportivos. The Brazilian forward is reportedly locked in talks with Los Blancos regarding an extension.

Ad

Vinicius' future has been subject to speculation for quite some time. The player is subject to an intense pursuit from the Middle East, although he is under contract until 2027.

The LaLiga giants consider him a key part of their future plans, and were previously considering a renewal. However, the 25-year-old's wage demands have forced negotiations into a standstill.

Vinicius Junior reportedly wants to be paid at par with Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid last summer as a free agent. The Frenchman enjoyed a stunning debut campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu, finishing with 44 goals and five assists from 59 games across competitions.

Ad

Trending

Mbappe's arrival stole some of Vinicius' thunder, with the Brazilian struggling in the second half of last campaign. However, he still managed 22 goals and 19 assists from 58 games.

Vinicius is ready to extend his stay with Los Blancos, but the club have no desire to give in to his demands. The LaLiga giants will reportedly hand him a year to get back to his best.

Real Madrid will only begin negotiations for improved wages if the Brazilian regains his mojo next season. Unless he manages to do so, Vinicius will be sold.

Ad

Are Real Madrid eyeing a move for Rodri this summer?

Rodri is a long-term target for the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy

Real Madrid haven't made any moves for Rodri this summer, according to journalist Jose Felix Diaz. The Spanish midfielder has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for a while.

Ad

Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos are preparing a €115m offer to prise Rodri away from Manchester City. The 29-year-old won the Ballon d'Or last year, and is highly rated in the European circuit.

With the LaLiga giants parting ways with Luka Modric this summer, Rodri has been cited as a possible option to reinforce the midfield. Interestingly, Real Madrid are also yet to sign a replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired last summer.

However, it now appears that Los Blancos are not working on an immediate move for Rodri. The Spaniard, however, remains on their agenda, and a future transfer cannot be ruled out, especially as his contract with Manchester City expires in 2027.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More