Real Madrid planning shock raid on arch-rivals Atletico to sign Karim Benzema's replacement: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix as a potential replacement for Karim Benzema.

According to Fabrizio Romano, via Fichajes.net, the Portugal international could head to the Santiago Bernabeu for the 2023-24 season given Benzema's uncertain situation. The legendary French forward has a lucrative offer from a club in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It is unclear if Benzema will stay with Los Blancos next season. Hence, Felix, who will return to Atletico Madrid this summer after his six-month loan spell expires at Chelsea, has emerged as an option.

Los Rojiblancos won't be opposed to sitting on the negotiation table for him, given his unflattering form for them since his arrival in 2019. The fact that they paid €126 million in transfer fees to SL Benfica for his services doesn't make things easier for them.

Felix is reportedly not in Diego Simeone's plans. Before his move to Chelsea, Felix played just 649 minutes of league football for Atletico this season, scoring four times and providing three assists.

The 23-year-old's contract at the Wanda Metropolitano expires in the summer of 2027. He will have big shoes to fill at Real Madrid if he is handpicked to replace Benzema, be it for a single season.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has registered 353 goals and 165 assists in 647 career appearances during his 14-year stay at the club. Even if he stays, Los Merengues would know that they will need to replace the 35-year-old in the long run.

Real Madrid boss defended Karim Benzema after Real Madrid's loss against Manchester City

Karim Benzema failed to impress as Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-0 (5-1) in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals on May 17.

Speaking after the game, Carlo Ancelotti was not prepared to criticize his star forward, and said, via Marca (h/t Football-Espana):

"There’s no point in doubting Benzema. He had a bad game, but not only him. He’s still a legend at this club. The team wasn’t right on Wednesday, not just Karim."

Despite an injury-hit season, Benzema has still managed to score 30 times and provide six assists in 42 games across competitions. However, he racked up just four goals and an assist in his 10 UEFA Champions League games during that time.

Benzema was markedly ineffective in the second leg against the Cityzens, managing just one shot on target, completing one dribble and winning one of the eight duels he contested.

Despite their failures in La Liga and Champions League, Benzema's Real Madrid have still won the Copa del Rey, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup this season.

Poll : 0 votes