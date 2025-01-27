Real Madrid pleasantly surprised by star after his return from injury, getting closer to his first start after long absence: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly surprised by David Alaba's form after returning from long-term injury. According to Relevo (via @MadridXtra on X), the Austrian defender is making progress in his recovery and closing in on his first start since the injury.

Alaba suffered a cruciate ligament tear in Real Madrid's LaLiga clash against Villarreal on December 17, 2023, at Santiago Bernabéu. The 32-year-old had to undergo surgery, leading to a long recovery during which he missed 59 games for the Spanish club.

David Alaba finally returned to the pitch in Real Madrid's LaLiga clash against UD Las Palmas on January 19. He replaced Antonio Rudiger in the 76th minute of the match which ended in a 4-1 win for Los Blancos at Santiago Bernabéu.

Since then, Alaba has made two other appearances for Real Madrid, including 27 minutes in the Champions League against Salzburg, and 22 minutes against Valladolid in LaLiga.

Now, according to a recent report by Manuel Amor, David Alaba is getting closer to making his first start since his return from injury. The Bayern Munich graduate has reportedly left Real Madrid amazed with his form and the exceptional progress he has made in his path of total recovery.

Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti also suggested that Alaba is expected to make his first start soon. While speaking after the win against Las Palmas, the Italian manager addressed the defender's return to the pitch and said (via Managing Madrid):

"Little by little, Alaba is starting to play more minutes. He’s very close to his first start."

David Alaba's return from injury offers a great boost to Real Madrid's defense line. Los Blancos have struggled with multiple injuries in the first half of the season, with Daniel Carvajal and Éder Militão still out due to long-term injuries. It remains to be seen if the Austrian centre-back makes it to the starting XI in Los Blancos' UEFA Champions League clash against Brest on January 29.

David Alaba on his return from injury in Real Madrid's La Liga clash against Las Palmas

David Alaba shared his thoughts on his return to the pitch from injury after 399 days in Los Blancos' LaLiga clash against UD Las Palmas on January 19. Following the 4-1 win against Los Amarillos, the defender spoke about his comeback and told Realmadrid TV (via the club's official website):

"I'm very happy. It's a special day for me. I’d like to thank the fans. I’ve waited a long time for this moment because last year was really long and hard. I’ve worked so hard every day waiting for this moment. Making my comeback at home was wonderful."

Alaba went on to thank everyone at Santiago Bernabéu for their support during his recovery and added:

"The team’s helped me a lot and without my teammates, the medical staff, the physios and the rehabilitation team it would’ve been harder. They’ve helped me a lot every day working very hard."

David Alaba signed for Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2021 and has registered 105 appearances for Los Blancos while recording five goals and nine assists. His current contract at Santiago Bernabéu is valid until the summer of 2026.

